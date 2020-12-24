H.R. 3131, South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2

Log in
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

December 23, 2020

At a Glance

Energy and Commerce Health Care Legislation

On September 9, 2020, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce ordered 25 bills related to federal health care programs and services to be reported; some of those bills have since been passed by the House of Representatives. This single, comprehensive document provides estimates for each piece of legislation.

Pay-as-you-go procedures would apply to six bills that would affect direct spending or revenues, and thus the deficit. Nineteen would increase spending (outlays), subject to appropriation. Two contain private-sector mandates. None of the bills would increase on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031. Detailed estimates are shown on the following pages.

Net Increase or Decrease (-)

Changes in Spending

in the Deficit

Subject to Appropriation

Over the 2021-2030 Period

Over the 2021-2025 Period

Bill

($ in Millions)

(Outlays, $ in Millions)

Mandate Effects?

H.R. 945

1,130

0

H.R. 2564

51

0

H.R. 8158

634

0

H.R. 1379

1,956

0

Yes, Private Sector

H.R. 2281

101

-8

H.R. 3797

*

3

H.R. 4078

0

35

H.R. 4764

0

220

H.R. 5855

0

28

H.R. 3131

0

8

H.R. 7948

0

758

H.R. 2466

0

5,246

H.R. 2519

0

58

H.R. 4861

0

19

H.R. 1109

0

465

H.R. 5469

0

3,064

H.R. 5572

0

20

H.R. 2075

0

198

H.R. 3539

0

115

H.R. 7293

0

1

H.R. 4439

0

12

H.R. 8134

0

16

Yes, Private Sector

H.R. 8128

0

5

H.R. 8121

0

2

H.R. 4499

0

0

* = between zero and $500,000.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate of 25 health care bills, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Page 2

Summary

On September 9, 2020, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce ordered 25 bills related to federal health care programs and services to be reported. This document provides estimates for each piece of legislation.

Generally, the legislation would:

  • Appropriate funds for seven new grant programs in various federal agencies and appropriate funds for new educational campaigns and research related to breast health in young women;
  • Reauthorize four federal grant or health programs;
  • Establish requirements for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, group and nongroup health insurance plans, education institutions, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC);
  • Clarify the authority of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities; and
  • Impose private-sector mandates on group and nongroup health insurance plans and on importers based in the United States.

Basis of Estimate

For this estimate, CBO assumes that each bill will be enacted before the end of calendar year 2020 and that appropriations will be provided beginning in fiscal year 2021. Estimated outlays are based on historical spending patterns for affected programs. The estimated budgetary effects of this legislation fall within budget functions 550 (health) and 570 (Medicare).

Direct Spending

Table 1 lists the six bills that would affect direct spending or revenues.

CBO Cost Estimate of 25 health care bills, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Page 3

Table 1.

Estimated Budgetary Effects of Energy and Commerce Health Care Legislation

From the Mark-Up of September 9, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021-

2021-

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025

2030

Increases and Decreases (-) in Direct Spending and Decreases in Revenues

Legislation Primarily Affecting Medicare

H.R. 945, Mental Health Access Improvement Act of 2019

Estimated

Budget Authority

0

0

80

120

135

140

150

165

160

180

335

1,130

Estimated

Outlays

0

0

80

120

135

140

150

165

160

180

335

1,130

H.R. 2564, Medicare Enrollment Protection Act

Estimated

Budget Authority

0

0

3

5

6

6

7

7

8

8

Estimated

Outlays

0

0

3

5

6

6

7

7

8

8

15

51

15

51

H.R. 8158, to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to waive budget neutrality for oxygen under the Medicare program, and for other purposes

Estimated

Budget Authority

21

65

73

55

51

58

65

77

Estimated

Outlays

21

65

73

55

51

58

65

77

77

92

265

634

77 92 265 634

Legislation Affecting Other Programs

H.R. 1379, Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act

Estimated

Budget Authority

Estimated

Outlays

Estimated

On-Budget

Revenues

Estimated Off-

Budget

Revenues

Net Increase in

the Deficit

0

16

23

24

25

25

26

27

27

28

88

221

0

16

23

24

25

25

26

27

27

28

88

221

0

-80

-115

-120

-125

-144

-156

-163

-171

-178

-440

-1252

0

-34

-49

-51

-53

-55

-57

-59

-61

-64

-187

-483

0

130

187

195

203

224

239

249

259

270

715

1,956

2021-

2021-

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025

2030

Increases and Decreases (-) in Direct Spending and Decreases in Revenues

H.R. 2281, Easy MAT for Opioid Addiction Acta

Estimated

Budget Authority

-7

-8

-8

-8

-9

-9

-9

-10

-10

-11

Estimated

Outlays

-7

-8

-8

-8

-9

-9

-9

-10

-10

-11

Estimated

On-Budget

Revenues

*

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

Estimated Off-

Budget

Revenues

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

-40

-89

-40

-89

  1. 9
  1. 2

Net Increase

in the Deficit

-7

-9

-9

-9

-10

-10

-10

-11

-11

-12

H.R. 3797, Medical Marijuana Research Acta

Estimated

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Budget Authority

Estimated

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Outlays

-45

-101

*

*

* *

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. Unless noted in table, the bills contain no revenue effects; * = between zero and $500,000.

a. If enacted, this legislation also would affect spending subject to appropriation; see Table 3.

Legislation Primarily Affecting Medicare. Three bills would affect direct spending for the Medicare program.

H.R. 945, the Mental Health Access Improvement Act of 2019, would expand the scope of mental health services provided under Medicare. The bill would expand Medicare coverage, beginning in 2023, to include services delivered by qualifying marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors for the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses. CBO expects that by covering services provided by those clinicians, Medicare would pay for more visits. Based on historical trends and projections for such spending, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 945 would increase direct spending by $1.1 billion over the 2023-2030period.

H.R. 2564, the Medicare Enrollment Protection Act, would create, beginning in 2023, a special Medicare enrollment period for people enrolled in, or transitioning out of, continuation coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (often referred to as COBRA). Under current law, people enrolled in continuation coverage who

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2020 21:10:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
