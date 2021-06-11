H.R. 3243, Pipeline Security Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on May 18, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * 2 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 3243 would codify the role of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as the administrator of the Department of Homeland Security's program to protect pipelines from terrorists and cybersecurity threats. The bill would require TSA to create a new executive position, develop a personnel strategy to improve the effectiveness of the pipeline security program, and report on its progress annually. Finally, H.R. 3243 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the bill's implementation within two years of enactment.

Many of the bill's requirements are consistent with activities being conducted under current law and would not significantly affect the agency's costs. Using information from TSA, CBO estimates that implementing other provisions of the bill would cost $2 million over the 2021-2026 period. About half of that amount would stem from required personnel changes at TSA; the remainder would cover additional reporting requirements and the cost of GAO's review. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aaron Krupkin. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.