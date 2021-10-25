H.R. 3743, Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 21, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 2 29 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 3743 would authorize the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to increase funding transfers to the Reagan-Udall Foundation and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, respectively, up to an annual cap of $5 million each. The foundations are 501(c)(3) organizations created by the Congress to support the missions of FDA and NIH. CBO anticipates that the agencies would transfer the maximum authorized amounts to the foundations each year, about $38 million more than authorized under current law over the 2022-2026 period. CBO estimates that costs associated with the increased transfers would total $29 million over the 2022-2026 period; any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

On June 22, 2021, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for S. 1662, the Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on May 25, 2021. H.R. 3743 is identical to S. 1662, and CBO's estimates of their budgetary effects are nearly identical after adjusting for a later projected enactment date.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Ryan Greenfield. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.