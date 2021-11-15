Congressional Budget Office
Cost Estimate
H.R. 4133, Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act
As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on August 30, 2021
|
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2022
|
|
|
2022-2026
|
|
|
|
2022-2031
|
|
|
|
Direct Spending (Outlays)
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Increase or Decrease (-)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
in the Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spending Subject to
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
|
Appropriation (Outlays)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory pay-as-you-go
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandate Effects
|
|
|
|
|
|
procedures apply?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
|
|
No
|
|
|
Increases on-budget deficits in any
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the four consecutive 10-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
periods beginning in 2032?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains private-sector mandate?
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.R. 4133 would authorize appropriations of $75 million each year over the 2022-2026 period for the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, a regional foreign assistance program. Under that initiative, those funds would be used to:
-
Promote citizen safety, security, and the rule of law in the Caribbean;
-
Reduce trafficking in narcotics, weapons, bulk cash, and other contraband in the region;
-
Reduce corruption and the malign influence of authoritarian regimes such as China and Russia;
-
Raise public awareness about the benefits of United States assistance programs; and
-
Strengthen the ability of beneficiary countries to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.
Using historical spending rates of appropriations for those purposes, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost a total of $156 million over the 2022-2026 period and $354 million over the next 10 years, subject to appropriation of the authorized amounts.
In addition, H.R. 4133 would direct the Administration to report to the Congress on its efforts to help countries in the region prepare for and respond to natural disasters and require
|
CBO Cost Estimate
|
Page 2
|
H.R. 4133, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs
|
the Secretary of State to provide annual reports to the Congress on the progress of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.
The department indicated that it has ongoing bilateral programs that focus on disaster response and that it would not provide additional assistance to the region under the bill. On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that providing the required reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2022-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 150 (international affairs).
Table 1.
Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 4133
|
|
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2022-2026
|
Estimated Authorization
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
375
|
Estimated Outlays
|
4
|
15
|
32
|
47
|
58
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Caroline Dorminey. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
