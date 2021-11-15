H.R. 4133, Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on August 30, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 4 156 354 Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 4133 would authorize appropriations of $75 million each year over the 2022-2026 period for the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, a regional foreign assistance program. Under that initiative, those funds would be used to:

Promote citizen safety, security, and the rule of law in the Caribbean;

Reduce trafficking in narcotics, weapons, bulk cash, and other contraband in the region;

Reduce corruption and the malign influence of authoritarian regimes such as China and Russia;

Raise public awareness about the benefits of United States assistance programs; and

Strengthen the ability of beneficiary countries to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

Using historical spending rates of appropriations for those purposes, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost a total of $156 million over the 2022-2026 period and $354 million over the next 10 years, subject to appropriation of the authorized amounts.

In addition, H.R. 4133 would direct the Administration to report to the Congress on its efforts to help countries in the region prepare for and respond to natural disasters and require