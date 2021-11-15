Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H.R. 4133, Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act

11/15/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

November 15, 2021

H.R. 4133, Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on August 30, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2022-2026

2022-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

4

156

354

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

H.R. 4133 would authorize appropriations of $75 million each year over the 2022-2026 period for the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, a regional foreign assistance program. Under that initiative, those funds would be used to:

  • Promote citizen safety, security, and the rule of law in the Caribbean;
  • Reduce trafficking in narcotics, weapons, bulk cash, and other contraband in the region;
  • Reduce corruption and the malign influence of authoritarian regimes such as China and Russia;
  • Raise public awareness about the benefits of United States assistance programs; and
  • Strengthen the ability of beneficiary countries to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

Using historical spending rates of appropriations for those purposes, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost a total of $156 million over the 2022-2026 period and $354 million over the next 10 years, subject to appropriation of the authorized amounts.

In addition, H.R. 4133 would direct the Administration to report to the Congress on its efforts to help countries in the region prepare for and respond to natural disasters and require

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

Page 2

H.R. 4133, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

the Secretary of State to provide annual reports to the Congress on the progress of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

The department indicated that it has ongoing bilateral programs that focus on disaster response and that it would not provide additional assistance to the region under the bill. On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that providing the required reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2022-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 150 (international affairs).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 4133

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2022-2026

Estimated Authorization

75

75

75

75

75

375

Estimated Outlays

4

15

32

47

58

156

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Caroline Dorminey. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:02:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pEPLUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pSHINECO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pASTRA ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pARCIMOTO INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pLUCID GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pBIOATLA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pINFLECTION POINT ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pUONLIVE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pMANHATTAN SCIENTIFICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's $6 billion Tesla stock haul has charity circuit buzzing
2Shell ditches the Dutch, seeks move to London in overhaul
3Stocks tread water, safe haven dollar gains on inflation worries
4Vita : Dividend/Distribution – VTG
5IBM, Amazon partner to extend reach of data tools for oil companies

HOT NEWS