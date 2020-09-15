Log in
H.R. 4200, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 321 South 1st Street in Montrose, Colorado, as the "Sergeant David Kinterknecht Post Office"

09/15/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE

Phillip L. Swagel, Director

U.S. Congress

Washington, DC 20515

September 14, 2020

Honorable Carolyn B. Maloney Chairwoman

Committee on Oversight and Reform

U.S. House of Representatives Washington, DC 20515

Dear Madam Chairwoman:

The Congressional Budget Office has reviewed the fifteen bills ordered reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on December 19, 2019, and March 4, 2020, and S. 3105, which was passed by the Senate on December 18, 2019:

  • H.R. 2246, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 201 West Cherokee Street in Brookhaven, Mississippi, as the "Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak, and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office Building";
  • H.R. 2969, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1401 1st Street North in Winter Haven, Florida, as the "Althea Margaret Daily Mills Post Office Building";
  • H.R. 3275, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 340 Wetmore Avenue in Grand River, Ohio, as the "Lance Corporal Andy 'Ace' Nowacki Post Office";
  • H.R. 3847, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 117 West Poythress Street in Hopewell, Virginia, as the "Reverend Curtis West Harris Post Office Building";

Honorable Carolyn B. Maloney

Page 2

  • H.R. 3870, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 511 West 165th Street in New York, New York, as the "Normandia Maldonado Post Office Building";
  • H.R. 4034, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 602 Pacific Avenue in Bremerton, Washington, as the "John Henry Turpin Post Office Building";
  • H.R. 4200, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 321 South 1st Street in Montrose, Colorado, as the "Sergeant David Kinterknecht Post Office";
  • H.R. 4672, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 21701 Stevens Creek Boulevard in Cupertino, California, as the "Petty Officer 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson Post Office Building";
  • H.R. 4734, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 171 South Maple Street in Dana, Indiana, as the "Ernest 'Ernie' T. Pyle Post Office";
  • H.R. 4785, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1305 U.S. Highway 90 West in Castroville, Texas, as the "Lance Corporal Rhonald Dain Rairdan Post Office";
  • H.R. 4975, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1201 Sycamore Square Drive in Midlothian, Virginia, as the "Dorothy Braden Bruce Post Office Building";
  • H.R. 5062, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 9930 Conroy Windermere Road in Windermere, Florida, as the "Officer Robert German Post Office Building";
  • H.R. 5317, a bill to designate facility of the United States Postal Service located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office Building";
  • H.R. 5384, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 100 Crosby Street in Mansfield, Louisiana, as the "Dr. C.O. Simpkins, Sr., Post Office";

Honorable Carolyn B. Maloney

Page 3

  • H.R. 5597, a bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 305 Northwest 5th Street in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the "Clara Luper Post Office Building"; and
  • S. 3105, an act to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 456 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the "Richard G. Lugar Post Office".

CBO estimates that enacting the legislation would have no significant effect on the federal budget and would not affect direct spending or revenues; therefore, pay-as-you-go procedures do not apply.

CBO also estimates that enacting the legislation would not increase net direct spending or on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031.

The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

If you wish further details on this estimate, we will be pleased to provide them. The CBO staff contact is Matthew Pickford.

Sincerely,

Phillip L. Swagel

Director

  1. Honorable James Comer Ranking Member

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 21:39:03 UTC
