H.R. 442, Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium Land Transfer Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources on October 13, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 442 would authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to convey a parcel of land in Sitka, Alaska, to the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SARHC). The conveyance would be made by a warranty deed, which is a type of deed that guarantees a clear title to the new owner of the property. SARHC would not have to pay for the land.

The Indian Self-Determination and Education Act (ISDEAA) allows tribal entities to assume responsibility for providing health care services funded by the Indian Health Service (IHS). The SARHC is a nonprofit health care and social services corporation that operates facilities under the ISDEAA in communities throughout Alaska. According to IHS, the SARHC currently does not pay rent or any other remuneration to IHS for the use of the land to be transferred. Consequently, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 442 would not affect direct spending or revenues and would have an insignificant effect on spending subject to appropriation for IHS staff to facilitate the land transfer.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Robert Stewart. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director for Budget Analysis.