Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
H.R. 4476, DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act of 2021

01/27/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

January 27, 2022

H.R. 4476, DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on October 26, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2022-2026

2022-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

2

14

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

H.R. 4476 would establish a Trade and Economic Security Council within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The council would consist of representatives from multiple DHS offices and subagencies and would be responsible for identifying risks to trade and economic security and recommending new policies in those areas. Under the bill, the council would be required to meet at least four times a year and brief the Congress every six months on its activities. H.R. 4476 also would establish the position of Assistant Secretary for Trade and Economic Security within the department, which would be responsible for chairing the council and coordinating DHS activities on trade and economic security.

The bill would authorize the appropriation of $3 million each year from 2022 to 2026. Using historical patterns of spending for similar programs and assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts, CBO estimates implementing H.R. 4476 would cost DHS about

$14 million over the 2022-2026 period, with the remaining authorized amount spent after 2026.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Lindsay Wylie. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
