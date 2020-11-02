H.R. 4636, PLASTICS Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on October 1, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2025 2021-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * 46 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 4636 would authorize the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to advance the federal government's ongoing efforts to reduce pollution from solid materials such as plastics in the world's oceans. Such pollutants are called marine debris. Several federal agencies, including the department and USAID, encourage foreign countries to reduce such pollution and implement waste management, recycling, and public-education programs.

On the basis of information about the agencies' ongoing programs to prevent and remove marine debris, CBO expects that some of the bill's goals would be met through existing programs. USAID and the department have provided international assistance of roughly $10 million each year to reduce marine debris, primarily in Asia. CBO estimates that replicating those efforts in Latin American and African countries would require additional appropriations of $20 million annually.

Under the bill, the department and USAID also would be required to monitor and evaluate their pollution reduction programs and to report to the Congress on their efforts. Using information about the cost of similar reports, CBO estimates that satisfying those requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2025 period.

Finally, the bill would authorize the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to invest in integrated waste management systems in developing countries. The corporation can