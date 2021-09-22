Congressional Budget Office
Cost Estimate
H.R. 4686, Cambodia Democracy Act of 2021
As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on July 29, 2021
|
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
2021
|
|
|
2021-2026
|
|
|
|
2021-2031
|
|
|
|
|
Direct Spending (Outlays)
|
0
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
0
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
Increase or Decrease (-)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
in the Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spending Subject to
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
not estimated
|
|
|
|
|
Appropriation (Outlays)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory pay-as-you-go
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandate Effects
|
|
|
procedures apply?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increases on-budget deficits in any
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the four consecutive 10-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yes, Under
|
|
|
periods beginning in 2032?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains private-sector mandate?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* = between -$500,000 and $500,000.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.R. 4686 would require the President to impose sanctions on foreign persons he determines have engaged in violating human rights and undermining democracy in Cambodia and to report to the Congress on those actions. On the basis of information about the costs to prepare similar reports, CBO estimates that satisfying the reporting requirement would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
The Administration has existing authority to sanction individuals responsible for violating human rights and undermining democracy in foreign countries, including Cambodia. If enactment of the bill leads the Administration to broaden those sanctions, more people would be denied visas by the Department of State, resulting in an insignificant decrease in revenues from fees. Although most visa fees are retained by the Department of State and spent without further appropriation, some collections are deposited into the Treasury as revenues. Denying foreign nationals entry into the United States also would reduce direct spending on federal benefits (emergency Medicaid or federal subsidies for health insurance, for example) for which those people might otherwise be eligible.
Sanctions under the bill also would increase the number of people who are subject to civil or criminal monetary penalties. Those penalties are recorded as revenues, and a portion can be spent without further appropriation. In addition, the bill would block transactions in certain assets and property that are in the United States or that come under the control of people in the United States.
|
CBO Cost Estimate
|
H.R. 4686, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs
|
|
Page 2
On the basis of data for similar sanctions, CBO estimates that any additional sanctions would affect a small number of people; thus, enacting H.R. 4686 would have insignificant effects on revenues and direct spending, and would, on net, reduce deficits by insignificant amounts over the 2021-2031 period.
H.R. 4686 would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). It would prohibit individuals or entities in the United States from engaging in transactions involving assets and property that have been frozen by sanctions authorized in the bill. Those transactions are otherwise permitted under current law. The cost of the mandate would be any income lost as a consequence. CBO expects that because a small number of people or entities would be affected, the loss of income from any incremental increase in restrictions imposed by the bill would be small as well. CBO estimates that the cost of the mandate would fall well below the annual threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($170 million in 2021, adjusted annually for inflation).
H.R. 4686 contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.
The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Sunita D'Monte (for federal costs) and Brandon Lever (for mandates). The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director for Budget Analysis.
Disclaimer
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:07 UTC.