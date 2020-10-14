Log in
H.R. 4713, Department of Homeland Security Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Authorization Act

10/14/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

October 13, 2020

H.R. 4713, Department of Homeland Security Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Authorization Act

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on March 11, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2025

2021-2030

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

2

14

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2031?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

H.R. 4713 would authorize the existing Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The act outlines specific responsibilities for the office, including oversight of DHS's compliance with and integration of current civil rights law into its activities. The act also would require assessments of the effects of DHS's regulations on civil rights and civil liberties.

Although DHS already carries out many of the act's requirements, H.R. 4713 would broaden some responsibilities and require DHS to undertake new activities. Using information from the department, CBO expects that DHS would need 16 full-time equivalent employees to carry out the act. At an average cost of $139,000 per employee, CBO estimates that implementing the oversight responsibilities would cost $11 million over the 2021-2025 period.

H.R. 4713 would require DHS to report periodically to the Congress about its investigations of abuses of civil rights and civil liberties, among other topics. The Government Accountability Office also would be required to report on DHS's engagement of communities such as recent immigrants whose members' civil rights and civil liberties may be affected by its activities. CBO estimates that meeting all of those reporting requirements would cost $3 million over the 2021-2025 period. That cost is based on the average cost of reports for those agencies.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 4713, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security

and Governmental Affairs

Page 2

In total, implementing the act would cost $14 million over the 2021-2025 period, as detailed in Table 1. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. The costs of the legislation fall in budget function 750 (administration of justice).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 4713

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2021-2025

Estimated Authorization

2

3

3

3

3

14

Estimated Outlays

2

3

3

3

3

14

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Madeleine Fox. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:19:09 UTC

