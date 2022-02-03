H.R. 5001, Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources on November 17, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 10 10 Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 5001 would authorize the appropriation of $10 million in 2024 for the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) to participate in fish recovery programs, including population monitoring and removal of nonnative fish, in the Upper Colorado River and San Juan River Basins. In recent years, annual spending for the program has totaled $9 million. Based on historical spending patterns, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost

$10 million over the 2022-2026 period, assuming the appropriation of specified amounts.

The bill also would decrease the maximum authorized amount for fish recovery projects on the San Juan River by $10 million, adjusted for inflation, and increase the maximum for the Upper Colorado River by the same amount. That reallocation would have no net effect on discretionary costs over the 2022-2026 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.