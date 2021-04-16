H.R. 51, Washington, D.C. Admission Act

Quantifying future savings to the federal government if certain payments to the new state are lower than payments under current law to Washington, D.C.

Provide the new state with same privileges and authority granted to all states, including two U.S. Senators and one Member of the House of Representatives

Enacting H.R. 51 would provide the new state with two U.S. Senators and one Member of the House of Representatives and would permanently expand the size of the House of

For this estimate, CBO assumes that the legislation will be enacted near the end of fiscal year 2021. Estimated outlays are based on historical spending patterns for the affected and similar activities.

H.R. 51 would admit the city of Washington, D.C., as the 51st state with the name of the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth. The new state would comprise all of the land currently included within the city's boundaries other than federal land as outlined in the bill. That excluded property, primarily the area around the National Mall, would be named the Capital. The new state would be provided with two U.S. Senators and one Member of the House of Representatives. Finally, the bill would outline new responsibilities for the state and establish a process for transferring certain powers from the federal government to the new state.

CBO Cost Estimate H.R. 51, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Page 3

Representatives from 435 to 436 Members. The District of Columbia is currently represented by a nonvoting delegate, a position that H.R. 51 would eliminate. Because each Member of the Congress, including a nonvoting delegate, is currently paid $174,000 annually, CBO estimates that there would be no additional cost for replacing D.C.'s delegate with a voting Member of the House of Representatives. Based on the current annual salary for Senators, adding two Senators would increase direct spending by $3 million over the 2021-2031 period.

CBO does not expect that enacting H.R. 51 would significantly affect most of the federal assistance payments that people in the District of Columbia currently receive. Under most assistance programs, the city is treated as a state and CBO expects that its residents would continue to receive federal assistance in the same manner after enactment.

Spending Subject to Appropriation

Each Senator receives about $4 million annually from appropriated funds for official and representational duties, including staffing costs. On that basis, CBO estimates additional staff for the new Senators would cost about $38 million over the 2021-2026 period, assuming appropriation of the estimated amounts. On average, each Representative receives about

$1 million each year to cover official and representational duties. No additional cost for such activities is estimated because CBO expects that the staffing for the new Representative would be similar to that of the city's nonvoting delegate.

The bill also would establish an 18-member Statehood Transition Commission to advise the President, the Congress, and the government of the District of Columbia on the orderly transition to statehood. Members would serve without pay but would be reimbursed for travel expenses. The bill would authorize the commission to hold hearings, hire staff, and collect information from federal agencies. The commission would terminate within two years of the new state's admission to the Union. Based on the experience of similar commissions, CBO estimates the total cost would be a little more than $1 million over the 2022-2023 period; that spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Finally, CBO expects the federal government would update some references to the new state (for example on websites) immediately but would make other changes (such as updating printed materials and its flags) over time. We estimate that the cost of those changes would be less than $500,000 over the next few years and would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

H.R. 51 contains several provisions that would transfer federal financial responsibilities to Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, when the new state provides notification that the relevant laws have been enacted and when sufficient funds are available to cover those activities. For fiscal year 2021, the Congress appropriated almost $750 million to provide the