Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate December 15, 2021 At a Glance H.R. 5412, Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 As reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on October 28, 2021 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) * * * Revenues * * * Increase or Decrease (-) * * * in the Deficit Spending Subject to 408 667 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go Yes Mandate Effects procedures apply? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? Increases on-budget deficits in any < $5 billion of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No * = between -$500,00 and $500,000. The bill would Authorize appropriations of $619 million for the Intelligence Community Management Account (ICMA)

Require standardized medical testing and treatment for employees of the intelligence community

Provide 12 weeks of paid leave to employees of the intelligence community for a serious health condition

Expand the responsibilities of the National Counter Proliferation Center

Require the Federal Bureau of Investigation to establish counterintelligence units at other federal agencies Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Authorizing appropriations for the ICMA

Standardizing medical testing and treatment for employees of the intelligence community

Providing 12 weeks of paid leave for serious health conditions

Expanding the responsibilities of the National Counter Proliferation Center Detailed estimate begins on the next page. See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437; How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate Page 2 H.R. 5412, as reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Bill Summary H.R. 5412 would authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2022 for intelligence activities of the U.S. government, including the Intelligence Community Management Account and the Central Intelligence Agency Retirement and Disability System. The bill also would require the Administration to standardize medical testing and treatment for employees of the intelligence community, provide 12 weeks of paid leave for serious health conditions, and create or modify other programs affecting the intelligence community. CBO does not provide estimates for classified programs; therefore, this estimate addresses only the unclassified aspects of the bill. In addition, CBO cannot provide estimates for certain provisions in the unclassified portion of the bill because they concern classified programs. On that limited basis, CBO estimates that implementing the unclassified provisions of the bill would cost $667 million over the 2022-2026 period; that spending would be subject to appropriation of the specified and estimated amounts. In addition, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5412 would have insignificant effects on direct spending and revenues over the 2022-2031 period. Estimated Federal Cost The estimated budgetary effects of H.R. 5412 are shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget functions 050 (national defense), 600 (income security), and 750 (administration of justice). Basis of Estimate For this estimate, CBO assumes that H.R. 5412 will be enacted in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Outlays are based on historical spending patterns for existing or similar programs. Spending Subject to Appropriation CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $667 million over the 2022-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to appropriation of the specified and estimated amounts.

CBO Cost Estimate Page 3 H.R. 5412, as reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Table 1. Estimated Budgetary Effects of H.R. 5412 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2022-2026 Intelligence Community Spending Subject to Appropriation Management Account Authorization 619 0 0 0 0 619 Estimated Outlays 402 173 22 9 3 609 Medical Testing and Treatment Estimated Authorization 3 5 5 5 5 23 Estimated Outlays 3 5 5 5 5 23 Paid Leave for Serious Health Conditions Estimated Authorization 0 5 5 5 0 15 Estimated Outlays 0 5 5 5 0 15 Counterproliferation and Biosecurity Center Estimated Authorization 1 2 2 2 3 10 Estimated Outlays 1 2 2 2 3 10 Counterintelligence Units Estimated Authorization 1 1 1 1 1 5 Estimated Outlays 1 1 1 1 1 5 Climate Security Advisory Council Estimated Authorization 0 0 1 1 * 2 Estimated Outlays 0 0 1 1 * 2 Researcher Screening Program Estimated Authorization * * * * * 2 Estimated Outlays * * * * * 2 Post-Employment Restrictions Estimated Authorization 1 * * * * 1 Estimated Outlays 1 * * * * 1 Total Changes Estimated Authorization 625 13 14 14 9 677 Estimated Outlays 408 186 36 23 12 667 Components may not sum to totals because of rounding; * = between zero and $500,000. In addition to the budgetary effects shown above, CBO estimates that enacting H.R 5412 would increase direct spending and revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2022-2031 period.

CBO Cost Estimate Page 4 H.R. 5412, as reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Intelligence Community Management Account. Section 103 would authorize the appropriation of $619 million for fiscal year 2022 for the Intelligence Community Management Account (ICMA). The ICMA is the principal source of funding for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the coordination of the intelligence activities of the federal government. CBO estimates that implementing section 103 would cost $609 million over the 2022-2026 period. Medical Testing and Treatment. Section 503 would require standardized testing and treatment for individuals who experience unexplained health events resulting in symptoms similar to those recently experienced by United States embassy staff, intelligence and military personnel, and their dependents. Such symptoms include headaches, cognitive difficulties, and ringing in the ears. If military personnel or their dependents require treatment for unexplained health events, the Department of Defense (DoD) treats them at its medical facilities or through other DoD network providers. Civilian employees covered under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program would generally seek and receive treatment for themselves and their dependents from their care providers. Civilians and their dependents may also receive treatment at DoD medical facilities on a space available basis. Because a number of treatment options are already available to the population covered by section 503, CBO expects that the costs to provide standardized medical treatment to them would be minimal. The bill also would require the Administration to establish uniform standards across the intelligence community for conducting baseline medical testing of employees, their dependents, and contractor employees before they are stationed overseas. Under current policy, DoD (which accounts for half of the elements of the intelligence community) only conducts pre-deployment health exams on service members and civilian employees who participate in contingency operations. Section 503 would require DoD to conduct exams on all DoD personnel in the intelligence community who receive orders overseas and their dependents. Using information from DoD on the cost to perform physical examinations of military personnel and civilians before contingency deployments, CBO estimates that implementing section 503 across the entire intelligence community would cost $23 million over the 2022- 2026 period. Paid Leave for Serious Health Conditions. Section 303 would provide 12 weeks of paid leave to employees of the intelligence community who are unable to work because they have a serious health condition or they have a relative with a serious health condition who needs their care. The Director of National Intelligence would have 12 months from the date of enactment of the bill to implement the new leave program. The authority to offer that leave would expire three years after the program is implemented. The new leave would be