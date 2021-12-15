Congressional Budget Office
Cost Estimate
At a Glance
H.R. 5412, Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022
As reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on October 28, 2021
|
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022-2026
|
|
|
|
2022-2031
|
|
|
|
Direct Spending (Outlays)
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
Increase or Decrease (-)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
in the Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spending Subject to
|
|
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
|
not estimated
|
|
|
|
Appropriation (Outlays)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory pay-as-you-go
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mandate Effects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
procedures apply?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
|
|
|
|
|
Increases on-budget deficits in any
|
|
|
< $5 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the four consecutive 10-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
periods beginning in 2032?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contains private-sector mandate?
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* = between -$500,00 and $500,000.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The bill would
-
Authorize appropriations of $619 million for the Intelligence Community Management Account (ICMA)
-
Require standardized medical testing and treatment for employees of the intelligence community
-
Provide 12 weeks of paid leave to employees of the intelligence community for a serious health condition
-
Expand the responsibilities of the National Counter Proliferation Center
-
Require the Federal Bureau of Investigation to establish counterintelligence units at other federal agencies
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
-
Authorizing appropriations for the ICMA
-
Standardizing medical testing and treatment for employees of the intelligence community
-
Providing 12 weeks of paid leave for serious health conditions
-
Expanding the responsibilities of the National Counter Proliferation Center
Detailed estimate begins on the next page.
|
CBO Cost Estimate
|
Page 2
|
H.R. 5412, as reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
|
Bill Summary
H.R. 5412 would authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2022 for intelligence activities of the U.S. government, including the Intelligence Community Management Account and the Central Intelligence Agency Retirement and Disability System. The bill also would require the Administration to standardize medical testing and treatment for employees of the intelligence community, provide 12 weeks of paid leave for serious health conditions, and create or modify other programs affecting the intelligence community.
CBO does not provide estimates for classified programs; therefore, this estimate addresses only the unclassified aspects of the bill. In addition, CBO cannot provide estimates for certain provisions in the unclassified portion of the bill because they concern classified programs. On that limited basis, CBO estimates that implementing the unclassified provisions of the bill would cost $667 million over the 2022-2026 period; that spending would be subject to appropriation of the specified and estimated amounts.
In addition, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5412 would have insignificant effects on direct spending and revenues over the 2022-2031 period.
Estimated Federal Cost
The estimated budgetary effects of H.R. 5412 are shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget functions 050 (national defense), 600 (income security), and 750 (administration of justice).
Basis of Estimate
For this estimate, CBO assumes that H.R. 5412 will be enacted in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Outlays are based on historical spending patterns for existing or similar programs.
Spending Subject to Appropriation
CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $667 million over the 2022-2026 period. Such spending would be subject to appropriation of the specified and estimated amounts.
|
CBO Cost Estimate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 3
|
H.R. 5412, as reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Budgetary Effects of H.R. 5412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2022-2026
|
Intelligence Community
|
|
Spending Subject to Appropriation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management Account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorization
|
619
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
619
|
Estimated Outlays
|
402
|
173
|
22
|
9
|
3
|
609
|
Medical Testing and Treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Authorization
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
23
|
Estimated Outlays
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
23
|
Paid Leave for Serious Health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conditions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Authorization
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
15
|
Estimated Outlays
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
15
|
Counterproliferation and Biosecurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Center
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Authorization
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
10
|
Estimated Outlays
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
10
|
Counterintelligence Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Authorization
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Estimated Outlays
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Climate Security Advisory Council
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Authorization
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
*
|
2
|
Estimated Outlays
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
*
|
2
|
Researcher Screening Program
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Authorization
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
2
|
Estimated Outlays
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
2
|
Post-Employment Restrictions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Authorization
|
1
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
Estimated Outlays
|
1
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
Total Changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Authorization
|
625
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
9
|
677
|
Estimated Outlays
|
408
|
186
|
36
|
23
|
12
|
667
Components may not sum to totals because of rounding; * = between zero and $500,000.
In addition to the budgetary effects shown above, CBO estimates that enacting H.R 5412 would increase direct spending and revenues by less than $500,000 over the 2022-2031 period.
|
CBO Cost Estimate
|
Page 4
|
H.R. 5412, as reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
|
Intelligence Community Management Account. Section 103 would authorize the appropriation of $619 million for fiscal year 2022 for the Intelligence Community Management Account (ICMA). The ICMA is the principal source of funding for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the coordination of the intelligence activities of the federal government. CBO estimates that implementing section 103 would cost
$609 million over the 2022-2026 period.
Medical Testing and Treatment. Section 503 would require standardized testing and treatment for individuals who experience unexplained health events resulting in symptoms similar to those recently experienced by United States embassy staff, intelligence and military personnel, and their dependents. Such symptoms include headaches, cognitive difficulties, and ringing in the ears.
If military personnel or their dependents require treatment for unexplained health events, the Department of Defense (DoD) treats them at its medical facilities or through other DoD network providers. Civilian employees covered under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program would generally seek and receive treatment for themselves and their dependents from their care providers. Civilians and their dependents may also receive treatment at DoD medical facilities on a space available basis. Because a number of treatment options are already available to the population covered by section 503, CBO expects that the costs to provide standardized medical treatment to them would be minimal.
The bill also would require the Administration to establish uniform standards across the intelligence community for conducting baseline medical testing of employees, their dependents, and contractor employees before they are stationed overseas.
Under current policy, DoD (which accounts for half of the elements of the intelligence community) only conducts pre-deployment health exams on service members and civilian employees who participate in contingency operations. Section 503 would require DoD to conduct exams on all DoD personnel in the intelligence community who receive orders overseas and their dependents.
Using information from DoD on the cost to perform physical examinations of military personnel and civilians before contingency deployments, CBO estimates that implementing section 503 across the entire intelligence community would cost $23 million over the 2022- 2026 period.
Paid Leave for Serious Health Conditions. Section 303 would provide 12 weeks of paid leave to employees of the intelligence community who are unable to work because they have a serious health condition or they have a relative with a serious health condition who needs their care. The Director of National Intelligence would have 12 months from the date of enactment of the bill to implement the new leave program. The authority to offer that leave would expire three years after the program is implemented. The new leave would be
|
CBO Cost Estimate
|
Page 5
|
H.R. 5412, as reported by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
|
available to employees who have exhausted their accrued sick leave. Accordingly, CBO expects that most of the employees who would use the newly available leave are either not taking leave or are using unpaid leave under current law.
CBO estimates that implementing section 303 would cost $15 million over the 2022-2026 period. Because the exact number of employees in the intelligence community is classified, CBO relied on publicly available information about the amounts appropriated to DoD and the intelligence community, as well as the number and salaries of people employed by DoD as the basis of this estimate.
In addition to the increases in spending subject to appropriation described above, enacting section 303 also would affect direct spending. Those effects are described below in the "Direct Spending" section of this estimate.
Counterproliferation and Biosecurity Center. Section 401 would expand the responsibilities of the National Counter Proliferation Center (NCPC). Specifically, the section would require the NCPC to expand its analytic and coordination responsibilities concerning biosecurity and foreign biological threats to include monitoring diseases with pandemic potential.
Using background information on the NCPC and average compensation rates funded by the ICMA, CBO expects that it would take about a dozen experts, analysts, and other staff to carry out those additional responsibilities. Salaries for those employees and other operating expenses to implement section 401 would cost $10 million over the 2022-2026 period, CBO estimates.
Counterintelligence Units. Section 416 would require the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to establish a counterintelligence unit at the Department of Agriculture and at any other federal department or agency that the FBI, in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence, determines appropriate. The units would conduct assessments of agencies' counterintelligence posture and provide recommendations and technical support on reducing threats. They also would serve as the primary point of contact for the agencies with other elements of the intelligence community.
Using information from the FBI and on other counterintelligence activities at agencies outside the intelligence community, CBO estimates that the FBI would establish two units under section 416 and staff them with about half a dozen full-time employees. The pay and operating expenses for those employees would cost $1 million each year and $5 million over the 2022-2026 period, CBO estimates.
Climate Security Advisory Council. Section 404 would require the Director of National Intelligence to operate the Climate Security Advisory Council through December 31, 2025. Under current law, the requirement to operate the Council terminates in December 2023.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.