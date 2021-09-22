H.R. 550, Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 21, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 396 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 550 would authorize $400 million for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to improve and expand immunization information systems (IIS). The bill instructs the Secretary to award grants to state, local, tribal, and territorial public health departments for IIS improvements, to designate data and technology standards for IIS, and to submit a Congressional report.

For this estimate, CBO assumes H.R. 550 will be enacted near the beginning of fiscal year 2022. Based on historical spending on similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 550 would increase federal spending by $396 million over the 2022-2026 period, subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sarah Sajewski. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.