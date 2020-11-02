H.R. 5534, Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act of 2020

The number of beneficiaries who would enroll in the new benefit

Create an additional Medicare benefit option, coverage of the cost of immunosuppressive drugs, for kidney transplant patients who have no other health insurance or drug coverage

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 15, 2020

H.R. 5534 would add a new Medicare coverage option solely to cover immunosuppressive drugs used by kidney transplant patients. Beneficiaries could enroll beginning 36 months after a transplant if they had no other source of health insurance. Enrollees in the new coverage, which would be available January 1, 2023, would pay a monthly premium

Since 1973, a diagnosis of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) has conferred Medicare eligibility on people who do not otherwise meet the program's age or disability requirements. Patients with ESRD, a condition in which the kidneys stop functioning, typically require a kidney transplant or lifelong dialysis treatments. Transplant patients' entitlement to Medicare benefits end 36 months after a successful kidney transplant, unless they have otherwise become eligible for the program. Most patients with successful kidney transplants must take immunosuppressive drugs for the rest of their lives to prevent graft failure-rejection of the transplanted organ. If a person with a transplanted kidney experiences graft failure and must return to dialysis, he or she would again become eligible for Medicare.

The estimated budgetary effect of H.R. 5534 is shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget function 570 (Medicare).

H.R. 5334 would create a new, limited benefit under Medicare that would cover a portion of the cost of immunosuppressive drugs for people who have had a kidney transplant but whose post-transplant coverage under Medicare has ended. To be eligible, a beneficiary would need to have no other source of health insurance or drug coverage. Enrollees would pay a premium for the coverage.

equivalent to 35 percent of the actuarial value of the standard Part B benefit.1 CBO estimates that the monthly premium for the new coverage option would be about $243 in 2023 and that it would rise to about $345 in 2030.

CBO analyzed data from many sources and consulted experts, including those from organizations that advocate for people with kidney disease. CBO also reviewed analyses prepared by the Department of Health and Human Services. Those analyses included budgetary estimates of policies to extend coverage of immunosuppressive drugs rather than H.R. 5534 or other specific legislation.2

Using data from the United States Renal Data System, CBO estimates that about

12,000 people would enroll in the new benefit, which would include current and future immunosuppressive drugs covered under Part B. Using information on typical drug regimens for kidney transplant patients, CBO estimates that the annual cost of the drug benefit would be about $3,100 per patient in 2023 and that it would rise to about $4,000 in 2030. That growth reflects CBO's projections of growth in drug prices.

Maintaining a healthy transplanted kidney can help prevent graft failure and recurrence of ESRD and dialysis. It also prevents renewed eligibility for full benefits under Medicare for patients who do not meet the program's other eligibility requirements. Using its March 2020 baseline, CBO estimates that in 2023, the average annual cost for an ESRD beneficiary under current law will be about $117,000 and that the cost will rise to about $150,000 in 2030.3

After analyzing data on the frequency and causes of graft failure, CBO expects that the new drug benefit would prevent graft failure in a relatively small number of enrollees. CBO projects that by 2030, there would be about 1,100 people in the new drug-only coverage option who under current law would be entitled to full Medicare benefits because of a graft failure in a prior year.

CBO's estimate for H.R. 5534 includes premiums that would be paid by beneficiaries, new federal spending on prescription drugs, and averted spending on a full range of Medicare benefits for some kidney transplant patients. CBO expects that the savings from averted dialysis and full Medicare eligibility start to accrue after the spending on the new drug