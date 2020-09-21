H.R. 5546, Effective Assistance of Counsel in the Digital Era Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on the Judiciary on February 12, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020 2020-2025 2020-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 52 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Increases on-budget deficits in any Contains intergovernmental mandate? Excluded from No UMRA of the four consecutive 10-year Excluded from periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? UMRA

Under current law, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) operates an electronic communication system known as TRULINCS that inmates in federal prisons use to send emails to approved contacts, such as family members and legal counsel. In 2020, BOP spent $14 million to operate TRULINCS, largely through a contract with a private vendor. For security and other purposes, inmates and their contacts must consent to having those communications monitored by BOP before using the system.

H.R. 5546 would require BOP to create a new email system that excludes communications between inmates and their attorney or legal representative from monitoring. The bill would apply the protections of attorney-client privilege to communications sent through the new system and would require the Attorney General to obtain a warrant to access the contents of these communications.

TRULINCS is designed to monitor all communications, both legal and personal; therefore, CBO expects that the agency would need to create a new software system to meet the bill's monitoring restrictions. As with TRULINCS, CBO expects that BOP would contract with a private vendor to develop and maintain the new email system.

Using information from BOP, CBO estimates that the total cost to design, develop, and install the new monitoring system would be $33 million, and expects the project would take three years to complete. Because of the broad base of users in more than 120 prisons across the country, and heightened security and confidentiality requirements, CBO estimates that it