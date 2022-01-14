Log in
H.R. 5682, CBP Donations Acceptance Program Reauthorization Act

01/14/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

January 14, 2022

H.R. 5682, CBP Donations Acceptance Program Reauthorization Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on October 26, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2022-2026

2022-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

*

*

*

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

*

*

*

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

0

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

Yes

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between -$500,000 and zero.

H.R. 5682 would extend the authority for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to accept donations of real and personal property, including monetary donations, from federal and nonfederal entities to establish or improve CBP facilities at ports of entry. The authority to accept donations expired in December 2021 under current law; H.R. 5682 would extend this authority until December 2026. The bill also would allow CBP to accept donations for improvements at ports of entry that are leased by the federal government; under current law, that authority only applies to ports of entry owned by the federal government.

Enacting H.R. 5682 could affect direct spending by increasing CBP's collections and spending of donations. CBO expects that any donations, which are classified in the budget as offsetting receipts or reductions in direct spending, would be spent soon thereafter, resulting in a negligible effect on net direct spending.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Lindsay Wylie. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


