H. R. 5695, Technical Corrections Legislation

Technical Corrections Legislation

As passed by the U.S House of Representatives on December 8, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 0 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

On December 8, 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the following acts:

H.R. 5677, To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 2, United States Code, title 50, United States Code, and title 52, United States Code;

H.R. 5679, To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 7, title 20, and title 43, United States Code;

H.R. 5695, To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions which were formerly classified to chapters 14 and 19 of title 25, United States Code; and

H.R. 5705, To make technical amendments to update statutory references to provisions reclassified to title 34, United States Code.

The acts would update citations throughout the United States Code and make other changes to original laws that are not substantive. CBO estimates that enacting the acts would have no effect on the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Lindsay Wylie. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.