Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H. R. 5695, Technical Corrections Legislation

01/28/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

January 28, 2022

Technical Corrections Legislation

As passed by the U.S House of Representatives on December 8, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2022-2026

2022-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

0

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

On December 8, 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the following acts:

  • H.R. 5677, To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 2, United States Code, title 50, United States Code, and title 52, United States Code;
  • H.R. 5679, To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 7, title 20, and title 43, United States Code;
  • H.R. 5695, To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions which were formerly classified to chapters 14 and 19 of title 25, United States Code; and
  • H.R. 5705, To make technical amendments to update statutory references to provisions reclassified to title 34, United States Code.

The acts would update citations throughout the United States Code and make other changes to original laws that are not substantive. CBO estimates that enacting the acts would have no effect on the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Lindsay Wylie. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 22:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pAscent Solar Announces Reverse Stock Split
GL
05:51pGAP : Banana Republic Kicks Off Spring Campaign with a Celebration of Its History
PU
05:51pVIDEO - Q&A : What Do Digital Marketing Leaders Need to Know About Google Topics?
PU
05:48pU.S. SEC approves new U.S. exchange with blockchain feed, faster settlement
RE
05:47pFAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
AQ
05:46pTeamsters Local 174 Organizing Victory at Penske
PR
05:46pADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Acorn HoldCo, Inc. reaches minimum acceptance threshold for its public exchange offer to all shareholders of ADVA Optical Networking SE
BU
05:44pTryp Therapeutics Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results
PR
05:44pSouthport Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing January 31, 2022
BU
05:43pManufacturers Bank Welcomes Michael Leary as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..
4FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
5LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS