Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H.R. 5746, Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

01/27/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

January 27, 2022

H.R. 5746, Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, as passed by the House of Representatives on January 13, 2022 Estimated Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues a

2022-

2022-

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2026

2031

Increases or Decreases (-) in Revenues

43

284

315

336

355

372

386

399

409

420

State Election Assistance and Innovation Trust Fund

1,333

3,319

Other Revenue

-8

-47

-36

-28

-24

-20

-16

-13

-12

-10

-143

-214

Total Revenue

35

237

279

308

331

352

370

386

397

410

1,190

3,105

Increases or Decreases (-) in Direct Spending

Democracy

Advancement and Innovation Program

Estimated Budget Authority

43

284

315

336

355

372

386

399

409

420

1,333

3,319

Estimated Outlays

0

327

315

336

355

372

386

399

409

420

1,333

3,319

Other Changes in Direct Spending

Estimated Budget Authority

-4

-53

-53

-53

-53

-54

-54

-54

-54

-55

-216

-487

Estimated Outlays

*

-26

-31

-37

-41

-41

-42

-42

-42

-43

-135

-345

Total Direct Spending

Estimated Budget Authority

39

231

262

283

302

318

332

345

355

365

1,117

2,832

Estimated Outlays

*

301

284

299

314

331

344

357

367

377

1,198

2,974

Increases or Decreases (-) in the Deficit From Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues

Effect on the Deficit

-35

64

5

-9

-17

-21

-26

-29

-30

-33

8

-131

Memorandum:

Balance in the State Election Assistance and Innovation

Trust Fund at the end of each year

43

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.a.

n.a.

Sources: Congressional Budget Office and the Staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Estimates relative to CBO's February 2021 baseline; n.a. = not applicable; * = between -$500,000 and zero. For more information, see the notes beginning on page 2.

a. This estimate does not include an analysis of spending subject to appropriation or an analysis of mandates under the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Page 1 of 3

Congressional Budget Office

January 27, 2022

Notes on Estimated Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues

H.R. 5746, Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

As passed by the House of Representatives on January 13, 2022

CBO and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimate that enacting H.R. 5746 would reduce the deficit, on net, by $35 million in 2022 and by $131 million over the 2022-2031 period.

Revenues

State Election Assistance and Innovation Trust Fund. H.R. 5746 would create an additional assessment on many criminal and civil penalties currently imposed by the federal government, or on related settlements, equal to 4.75 percent of the penalty or settlement amount. The proceeds from those additional assessments would be deposited into the State Election Assistance and Innovation Trust Fund created under the act. The additional assessments on nontax penalties and settlements would generally apply only to organizations. The additional assessments on tax penalties would apply to all taxpayers except individuals whose taxable income does not exceed the dollar amount at which the top tax bracket begins.

CBO and JCT estimate that the new assessments would increase revenues by $43 million in 2022 and by $3.3 billion over the 2022-2031 period. Those estimates are based on information from the Internal Revenue Service, the Office of Management and Budget, and other agencies.

Other Revenues. However, CBO and JCT estimate that the higher assessments also would reduce the base collections of such penalties and settlements for several reasons, in particular because we expect that compliance would increase, and because assessed parties' ability to pay would be limited. (A portion of those penalties and settlements-estimated to be $488 million over the 2022-2031 period- are available under current law to spend without future appropriation and the effect of the act on that direct spending is discussed below.)

In addition, JCT estimates that the higher assessments on tax penalties would result in additional collections of income taxes. On net, CBO and JCT estimate those effects (the reduction in the base collection of penalties and the increased income tax collections) would reduce revenues by $8 million in 2022 and by $214 million over the 2022-2031 period.

Taken together, CBO and JCT estimate enacting H.R. 5746 would increase net revenues by $3.1 billion over the 2022-2031 period.

Direct Spending

Democracy Advancement and Innovation Program. The act would establish the Office of Democracy Advancement and Innovation to make annual payments to each state to carry out activities to promote democracy. The office also would oversee the operation of the State Election Assistance and Innovation Trust Fund (Fund). The Fund would be the sole source of funding to the states to:

  • Administer elections, including voting equipment and registration systems, training election officials, and securing voting locations (section 8001);
  • Operate the Democracy Credit Program (section 8102), which would give eligible voters a voucher that could be used to make certain campaign contributions; and

Page 2 of 3

  • Offer small dollar financing of elections for the House of Representatives (section 8111).

CBO estimates that spending on those programs, which would be limited to the amounts available in the Fund, would total $3.3 billion over the 2022-2031 period.

Other Changes in Direct Spending. As discussed above, CBO and JCT expect that the increased assessment on criminal and civil penalties would reduce the amount of penalties and settlements collected under current law, in part because of increased compliance with the law. Some of those penalties and settlements are transferred to other trust funds under current law and can be spent without future appropriation. Thus, reducing penalties and settlements also would reduce the spending of those collections. Over the 2022-2031 period CBO estimates that the reduction in revenues would decrease direct spending by $346 million. That amount is smaller than the corresponding decrease in revenues primarily because there is a lag between when amounts become available to obligate and when they are spent.

In addition, H.R. 5746 would direct the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to develop a uniform statement, in consultation with the Election Assistance Commission, to inform renters and homebuyers about their voting rights and how they can register to vote. The CFPB has permanent authority, not subject to annual appropriation, to spend amounts transferred from the Federal Reserve to implement the requirements in the act. CBO estimates that enacting this provision would increase direct spending for the CFPB by about $1 million over the 2022-2031 period.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pFIN RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
05:56pBENZ MINING : High impact gold and lithium exploration program underway
PU
05:56pSEQUOIA FINANCIAL : Application for quotation of securities - SEQ
PU
05:56pBOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4C - Quarterly
PU
05:56pPLEXURE : Appendix 3G
PU
05:56pAMERICAN RARE EARTHS : Letter to Shareholders
PU
05:56pValero sees 'call' on capacity, suspects slowdowns
PU
05:56pZENDESK : Investing in the Future of Zendesk to Drive Shareholder Value
PU
05:56pREWALK ROBOTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:56pFORESTAR : Q1 FY 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Dollar gains as Wall Street retreats on future Fed hikes
3Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, ..
4UK investors assess Powell’s tough speech
5ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs is less optimistic

HOT NEWS