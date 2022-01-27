a. This estimate does not include an analysis of spending subject to appropriation or an analysis of mandates under the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Estimates relative to CBO's February 2021 baseline; n.a. = not applicable; * = between -$500,000 and zero. For more information, see the notes beginning on page 2.

Increases or Decreases (-) in the Deficit From Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues

H.R. 5746, Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, as passed by the House of Representatives on January 13, 2022 Estimated Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues a

Congressional Budget Office January 27, 2022

Notes on Estimated Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues

H.R. 5746, Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

As passed by the House of Representatives on January 13, 2022

CBO and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimate that enacting H.R. 5746 would reduce the deficit, on net, by $35 million in 2022 and by $131 million over the 2022-2031 period.

Revenues

State Election Assistance and Innovation Trust Fund. H.R. 5746 would create an additional assessment on many criminal and civil penalties currently imposed by the federal government, or on related settlements, equal to 4.75 percent of the penalty or settlement amount. The proceeds from those additional assessments would be deposited into the State Election Assistance and Innovation Trust Fund created under the act. The additional assessments on nontax penalties and settlements would generally apply only to organizations. The additional assessments on tax penalties would apply to all taxpayers except individuals whose taxable income does not exceed the dollar amount at which the top tax bracket begins.

CBO and JCT estimate that the new assessments would increase revenues by $43 million in 2022 and by $3.3 billion over the 2022-2031 period. Those estimates are based on information from the Internal Revenue Service, the Office of Management and Budget, and other agencies.

Other Revenues. However, CBO and JCT estimate that the higher assessments also would reduce the base collections of such penalties and settlements for several reasons, in particular because we expect that compliance would increase, and because assessed parties' ability to pay would be limited. (A portion of those penalties and settlements-estimated to be $488 million over the 2022-2031 period- are available under current law to spend without future appropriation and the effect of the act on that direct spending is discussed below.)

In addition, JCT estimates that the higher assessments on tax penalties would result in additional collections of income taxes. On net, CBO and JCT estimate those effects (the reduction in the base collection of penalties and the increased income tax collections) would reduce revenues by $8 million in 2022 and by $214 million over the 2022-2031 period.

Taken together, CBO and JCT estimate enacting H.R. 5746 would increase net revenues by $3.1 billion over the 2022-2031 period.

Direct Spending

Democracy Advancement and Innovation Program. The act would establish the Office of Democracy Advancement and Innovation to make annual payments to each state to carry out activities to promote democracy. The office also would oversee the operation of the State Election Assistance and Innovation Trust Fund (Fund). The Fund would be the sole source of funding to the states to:

Administer elections, including voting equipment and registration systems, training election officials, and securing voting locations (section 8001);

Operate the Democracy Credit Program (section 8102), which would give eligible voters a voucher that could be used to make certain campaign contributions; and

Page 2 of 3