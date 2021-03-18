H.R. 6, American Dream and Promise Act of 2021

Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate March 18, 2021 H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, as Posted on the Website of the House Committee on Rules on March 12, 2021 (Rules Committee Print 117-4) Estimated Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2021-2026 2021-2031 Increases in Direct Spending Outlays Total Changes in Direct Spending 0 790 1,975 2,340 2,985 3,555 3,750 4,590 5,525 6,295 6,530 On-Budget

0 790 1,950 2,290 2,900 3,435 3,580 4,365 5,230 5,925 6,070 Off-Budget

0 0 25 50 85 120 170 225 295 370 460 11,645 38,335 11,365 36,535 280 1,800 Increases or Decreases (-) in Revenues Total Changes in Revenues 0 215 370 145 290 510 390 325 275 255 230 On-Budget

0 120 -110 -745 -760 -590 -700 -735 -775 -805 -845 Off-Budget

0 95 480 890 1,050 1,100 1,090 1,060 1,050 1,060 1,075 1,530 3,005 -2,085 -5,945 3,615 8,950 Increases or Decreases (-) in the Deficit From Changes in Direct Spending and Revenues Total Changes in the Deficit 0 575 1,605 2,195 2,695 3,045 3,360 4,265 5,250 6,040 6,300 On-Budget

0 670 2,060 3,035 3,660 4,025 4,280 5,100 6,005 6,730 6,915 Off-Budget

0 -95 -455 -840 -965 -980 -920 -835 -755 -690 -615 10,115 35,330 13,450 42,480 -3,335 -7,150 Estimates are relative to CBO's February 2021 baseline. H.R. 6 would enable certain aliens (foreign nationals) to apply for lawful permanent resident (LPR) status in the United States if they meet specific requirements. Title I, the Dream Act, would allow aliens to apply for LPR status if they arrived in the United States before their 19th birthday and before January 1, 2021, and are either inadmissible/deportable or are sons and

daughters of a lawfully admitted temporary worker. Title II, the American Promise Act, would permit aliens who were eligible for Temporary Protected Status as of January 1, 2017, or for Deferred Enforced Departure as of January 20, 2021, to apply for LPR status.

Lawful permanent residents are authorized to work in the United States and are eligible for all federal benefit programs (sometimes after a five-year waiting period) if they meet the other eligibility criteria for those programs. Those residents are eligible to naturalize (that is, to become U.S. citizens) and to sponsor their immediate relatives for LPR status of their own, generally after five years.

Changes in on-budget outlays arise from several programs, the largest of which are the outlay portion of tax credits for health insurance purchased through the marketplaces established under the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, and the outlay portion of the earned income and child tax credits. Changes in on-budget revenues arise from several sources, the largest of which are personal and corporate income and Medicare taxes and the non-refundable portion of tax credits for health insurance.

On-budget revenues would increase relative to current law in 2022 but decrease relative to current law each year thereafter, CBO and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation estimate. New immigration fees would be highest in the early years, while net decreases in federal income taxes would be higher in later years.

Changes in off-budget outlays arise from additional aliens being lawfully present in the United States and therefore being eligible to receive Social Security benefits. Changes in off-budget revenues arise from changes in the number of aliens in the United States who have Social Security payroll taxes withheld from their wages.

H.R. 6 contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates.

Staff Contact: David Rafferty