H.R. 667, Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center Access Improvement Act

01/27/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

January 27, 2022

H.R. 667, Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center Access Improvement Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Natural Resources on November 17, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022

2022-2026

2022-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

1

1

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

H.R. 667 would authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to purchase, pave, and maintain a road to facilitate access to the Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center (DSYWC) in Hemet, California. The DSYWC is one of 12 residential treatment centers for adolescents with substance abuse disorders that is funded by the Indian Health Service (IHS). The access road to the facility is a half-mile long, privately owned road that is currently unpaved. Based on information from IHS, CBO estimates that purchasing and paving the road would cost about $1 million over the 2022-2026 period, assuming appropriation of the necessary amounts. In addition, the bill would authorize the Secretary to either maintain the road on an ongoing basis or come to an agreement with the local county to maintain the road. Based on information about the cost of road maintenance, a newly paved road of this length would require less than $500,000 for maintenance costs over the 2022-2026 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Robert Stewart. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
