H.R. 8405, American Values and Security in International Athletics Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on October 1, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2025 2021-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 8405 would require the Department of State to brief athletes who represent the United States in international competitions about security conditions and safety precautions in certain host countries. Under the bill, the department would provide them in-person or electronic briefings about countries that:

Are designated as a Communist country under current law,

Have a poor record on human rights or trafficking in persons, or

May spy on the United States.

The department already collects and disseminates much of the information that would be provided to athletes under the bill. On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that gathering and providing any additional information would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2025 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D'Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.