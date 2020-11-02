Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H.R. 8438, Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:50pm EST

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

November 2, 2020

H.R. 8438, Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2020

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on October 1, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2025

2021-2030

Direct Spending (Outlays)

*

*

*

Revenues

*

*

*

Increase or Decrease (-)

*

*

*

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

17

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

Yes

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

Yes, Under

periods beginning in 2031?

Contains private-sector mandate?

Threshold

* = between -$500,000 and $500,000.

Basis of Estimate

H.R. 8438 would authorize appropriations of whatever amounts are necessary in 2021 and 2022 for assistance to Belarus, primarily to promote democracy, civil society, and human rights. In 2020, the Congress provided almost $10 million for such assistance to Belarus. The bill expresses the sense of the Congress that the United States should increase its assistance to promote civil society in Belarus. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing foreign assistance to Belarus under H.R. 8438 would require appropriations of $11 million each year in 2021 and 2022.

The bill also would require the Administration to report to the Congress on its implementation of the bill and related matters. Using information about the cost of similar reports, CBO estimates that satisfying those requirements would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2025 period. In total, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8438 would cost $17 million over the 2021-2025 period; such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the estimated amounts. The remainder would be spent after 2025.

Finally, the bill would broaden the scope of existing sanctions against the Government of Belarus to include individuals responsible for human rights abuses, repression, and violence or for manipulating the outcome of the recent election in that country.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 8438, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

Page 2

The sanctions required under H.R. 8438 would deny affected people entry into the United States. CBO estimates that provision would increase the number of people who would be denied visas by the Department of State. Most visa fees are retained by the department and spent without further appropriation, but some fees are deposited in the Treasury as revenues. Denying foreign nationals entry into the United States also would reduce direct spending on certain federal benefits for which they are eligible, such as emergency Medicaid or federal subsidies for health insurance.

In addition, the sanctions would block transactions affecting assets and property that are in the United States or that come under the control of U.S. persons. Enacting the bill also would increase the number of people who would be subject to civil or criminal penalties for violating the sanctions. Penalties are recorded as revenues, and a portion of those penalties can be spent without further appropriation.

Using data about similar sanctions, CBO estimates that few additional people would be affected; thus, enacting the bill would have insignificant effects on revenues and direct spending, and would, on net, reduce the deficit by insignificant amounts.

Mandates

H.R. 8438 would impose private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). It would prohibit individuals or entities in the United States from engaging in transactions involving assets and property that have been frozen by sanctions authorized in the bill. The cost of the mandate would be any income lost as a consequence. CBO expects that because a small number of people or entities would be affected, the loss of income from any restrictions imposed by the bill would be small as well. CBO estimates that the cost of the mandate would fall well below the annual threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($168 million in 2020, adjusted annually for inflation).

H.R. 8438 contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.

Estimate Prepared By

Federal Costs: Sunita D'Monte

Mandates: Fiona Forrester

Estimate Reviewed By

David Newman

Chief, Defense, International Affairs, and Veterans' Affairs Cost Estimates Unit

Kathleen FitzGerald

Chief, Public and Private Mandates Unit

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 8438, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

Page 3

Leo Lex

Deputy Director of Budget Analysis

Mark Hadley

Chief Operating Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 21:49:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pGENPACT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:01pAKUMIN INC : . Announces Completion of Offering of Senior Secured Notes
AQ
05:01pSAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD : . and its Board of Directors Announce the Reappointment of Monish Dutt
AQ
05:01pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : to announce third quarter financial results on November 13, 2020
AQ
05:01pVIVO CANNABIS : to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:01pCANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED : Provides Series FF Preferred Shares Conversion Privilege and Dividend Rate Notice
AQ
05:01pHIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD : . Announces Amendment to Credit Facility
AQ
05:01pBELLRING BRANDS : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call
AQ
05:01pNEW AMERICA HIGH INCOME FUND : Declares Dividend
AQ
05:01pPOST : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Factory data lifts stocks, dollar gains on U.S. election jitters
4ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group