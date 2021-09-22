H.R. 951, Maternal Vaccination Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 21, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 7 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 951 would instruct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to broaden a public awareness campaign on vaccinations to include pregnant and postpartum individuals and require the campaign to disseminate vaccine information to providers and facilities that provide obstetric care. The bill would also authorize an additional $2 million annually from 2021 through 2025 for the vaccination awareness campaign.

For this estimate, CBO assumes H.R. 951 will be enacted near the beginning of fiscal year 2022. Based on historical spending for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 951 would increase federal spending by $7 million over the 2022-2026 period, subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sarah Sajewski. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.