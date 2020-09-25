H2020 Green Deal Call: harnessing Galileo, EGNOS and Copernicus for a greener, smarter and more sustainable Europe

The Horizon 2020 Call 'Building a low-carbon, climate resilient future: Research and innovation in support of the European Green Deal ' with an overall indicative budget of € 983 million has just opened for submissions with a deadline on 26 January 2021. #EUSpace and its community of entrepreneurs and innovators have a key role to play in it, integrating space intelligence into the services and applications that will support Europe and the achievement of the Green Deal ambitious goals.

In recent years, EUSpace has enabled the creation, development and adoption of a wide range of services and applications to mitigate the environmental footprint and reduction of emissions, enhance the optimisation of resources, and improve the capacity to prevent and respond to crises.

Launched by the European Commission under the Green Deal Call, 11 thematic areas are looking for nothing less than future-proof solutions targeting a climate-neutral Europe by 2050:

Area 1: Increasing Climate Ambition: Cross sectoral challenges

Area 2: Clean, affordable and secure energy

Area 3: Industry for a clean and circular economy

Area 4: Energy and resource efficient buildings

Area 5: Sustainable and smart mobility

Area 6: Farm to Fork

Area 7: Biodiversity and ecosystem services

Area 8: Zero-pollution, toxic free environment

Area 9: Strengthening our knowledge in support of the European Green Deal

Area 10: Empowering citizens for the transition towards a climate neutral, sustainable Europe

Area 11: International cooperation

Some of the thematic areas with specific references to the use of satellites and EU's flagship programmes Copernicus, Galileo and include:

Area 1: Preventing and fighting extreme wildfires with the integration and demonstration of innovative means

The new context of extreme wildfires requires accelerating the shift towards implementing a more holistic fire management approach through research, demonstration and deployment of innovative means and methods tailored to extreme wildfire behaviour, such as better techniques, models, solutions and capabilities for preventing, predicting, monitoring and fighting wildfires, and mitigating their impact, including better technologies, equipment and decision support systems for first responders.

Area 4: Building and renovating in an energy and resource efficient way

With rising focus on the building sector in view of the full decarbonisation by 2050, the built environment remains a strategic domain for R&I. Proposals submitted in this area should target sustainable and highly energy-efficient building designs adapted to local environments and climatic conditions, including active-passive solutions for the building envelope, with digital and EGNSS-based methods of design and construction, smart monitoring and tracking of building and renovation processes (e.g. Building Information Modelling, digital twins and augmented reality, robotics, etc.)

Area 5: Sustainable and smart mobility - Green airports and ports as multimodal hubs for sustainable and smart mobility

In aviation, the area targets the application of innovative digital and EU satellite-based solutions, including new tools and traffic optimisation mechanisms for multimodal access, passenger and freight flows into and out of the airport, as well as between airports, facilitating airport access and reducing traffic from/to the city or other nodes.

In ports, it looks for pilot activities to showcase the positive environmental effects of digitalisation (incl. EU satellite-based solutions), particularly with clean (e.g. electrified/hydrogen) connected and automated vehicles and cranes, as well as intelligent port systems and dynamic vessel traffic flows for improved routing and scheduling, to minimise ship time at port, enabling efficient and automated logistics chains and multimodal inter-connections.

Area 6: Farm to Fork - Testing and demonstrating systemic innovations in support of the Farm-to-Fork Strategy

Proposals are invited against 'Testing and demonstrating systemic innovations in support of the Farm-to-Fork Strategy', bringing forward the most appropriate mix of innovations, such as novel, digital and space-based technologies using EGNSS and Copernicus data and services, new business and supply-chain models, new governance models, ecological and social innovations while taking into account regional and sectoral contexts (environmental, socioeconomic, cultural) and needs, both for production and consumption.

The H2020 Call is inviting industry, entrepreneurs, SMEs, universities, organizations and public bodies to explore how synergies among the EU Space Programmes can enhance green solutions, more climate neutral results and increase Europe's resilience. 'We have only scratched the surface of what EU Space can do for a smarter, greener and more sustainable Europe' said Fiammetta Diani, Head of Market Development, 'the wealth of data and services provided by EU Space are key enablers in devising solutions for Europe's future challenges and ambitions' she continued 'we are looking forward to serving and supporting ideas and entrepreneurs that put sustainability at the core of innovation'.

