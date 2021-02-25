Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H2O.ai : Data Scientist #1 in Kaggle Rankings

02/25/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H2O.ai is proud to announce that employee Philipp Singer has won his place as the #1 Kaggle Grandmaster in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006260/en/

Photo of Philipp Singer, Sr. Data Scientist at H2O.ai (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo of Philipp Singer, Sr. Data Scientist at H2O.ai (Photo: Business Wire)

A community with over 6 million members, Kaggle is a platform where AI coders compete on projects. H2O.ai, a visionary leader in the AI space, has 20 Grandmasters, including the current number one and number two in the world.

“I am incredibly grateful to have achieved world No. 1 rank on the global Kaggle competition leaderboard. This has been an amazing journey where I learned many new things and met wonderful and talented people. I want to thank everyone who has accompanied me along the way, including all my colleagues at H2O.ai, my competition teammates, as well as Kaggle admins, hosts, and the whole community,” said Philipp Singer, Senior Data Scientist at H2O.ai.

Singer's role at H2O.ai is multi-faceted, regularly involved in supporting customer-facing projects with his data science expertise to further the H2O.ai mission to democratize AI. Additionally, he is known in the company for always striving to utilize his experience and knowledge about the state of the art to improve products and develop new bleeding-edge prototypes and solutions.

You can also find two former #1s, Marios Michailidis and Guanshuo Xu (currently #2) at H2O.ai. Like Singer, they work on a wide variety of customer-facing projects.

Join Singer, Michailidis, Xu, and other Kaggle Grandmasters from H2O.ai on their live stream on March 9th, 2021, at 9 A.M. PST, and the second Tuesday every month on the H2O.ai Twitch channel. https://www.twitch.tv/h2oai

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is a leading AI technology company that enables organizations to rapidly build world-class AI models and applications. We continue to reimagine what is possible with artificial intelligence and deliver new platforms and technologies to put responsible AI into the hands of more users.

Our vision is to democratize AI by making it easier for individuals to build and access world-class and responsible AI. To achieve this vision, we’re creating a culture of responsible and engaged makers: community, customers, partners, entrepreneurs, and our own “makers,” and we’re enabling them with the technology to “make.” H2O is a leading open-source data science and machine learning platform used by nearly half of the Fortune 500 and trusted by over 20,000 organizations and hundreds of thousands of data scientists around the world.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEKSO BIONICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pZIOPHARM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Interim Results Announcement
PU
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Presentation of Half-Year Results
PU
05:59pASX ANNOUNCEMENT : Appendix 4D and Half-Year Financial Report
PU
05:59pLIVEPERSON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pCOUNTRY CLUB OF VIRGINIA : Mickelson eyeing record 3rd straight PGA Tour Champions win
AQ
05:58pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Kicks Off 2021 Pool Season
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
3STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Tesla to cut Model 3 production in U.S. for two weeks - sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ