HAAS Alert Awarded Smart Corridor Deployment Program Project by Georgia DOT

08/13/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Chicago, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Department of Transportation and Gwinnett Department of Transportation last week awarded a Smart Corridor Deployment Program to a team of companies that includes HAAS Alert. The project will help advance Georgia' Connected Vehicle applications and capabilities by deploying a suite of industry-leading connected vehicle and smart corridor solutions for citizens and stakeholders in Gwinnett County including public safety, transit, and municipal vehicles.

HAAS Alert is working in close partnership on this project with companies that include 360ns, ARCADIS, Brandmotion, Integrity Security Services, Kapsch, Metro Trafix, Q-FREE, and ReachRF. The first-of-its-kind project combines next-generation vehicle-to-vehicle C-V2X technology with HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud® collision prevention service via a single on-board unit (OBU). The solution will enable advanced connected vehicle applications and capabilities including digital alerting, emergency vehicle preemption, transit signal priority, and more, delivering benefits to local commuters and drivers including safer roads and improved traffic flow while paving the way for future advancements in mobility and transportation.

Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert’s Vice President of Connected Vehicle, said of the project, “HAAS Alert is committed to building mobility solutions using widely available technologies. That means utilizing LTE cellular networks today, and evolving to harness the 5G and C-V2X capabilities of tomorrow. This project is a great example of how we can deliver immediate safety value to everyone today while simultaneously preparing for the future”

HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud service, which is in use today by almost 800 public safety agencies nationwide, prevents collisions with emergency, municipal, and other alerting vehicles by delivering "slow down, move over" alerts to approaching drivers through Waze. More than 1 billion driver alerts have been processed to date through the service. 

 

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response and other municipal fleets to nearby drivers. The company streams real-time alerts and other vital safety information to motorists and connected cars via in-vehicle and navigation systems when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.


HAAS Alert
(833) 433-4227
info@haasalert.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
