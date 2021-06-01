Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN Encourages Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Investors to Contact the Firm Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Deadline Approaching

06/01/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) investors with $100k or more losses to submit your losses now.  

Class Period: Apr. 24, 2020 - Apr. 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ebs
Contact an Attorney Now: EBS@hbsslaw.com
                                          844-916-0895

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Throughout the class period, Defendants touted Emergent’s deals to produce J&J’s and AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidates and its “proven manufacturing capabilities in place” at its Baltimore, Maryland facility.

In truth, the company concealed a multitude of manufacturing issues at its Baltimore facility.

On Mar. 31, 2021, media reports revealed the company mixed up ingredients for J&J’s and AstraZeneca’s vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million J&J vaccine doses.

This news caused Emergent shares to decline. Shortly before this disclosure, Emergent’s CEO sold $10 million of his shares.

On Apr. 6, 2021, the New York Times reported that audits found that Emergent had not followed basic industry standards at its Baltimore facility. An audit performed by AstraZeneca highlighted viral cross-contamination risks. The NYT further reported that beginning in Oct. 2020, Emergent discarded five lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine and one lot of the J&J vaccine because of contamination or spoliation.

Finally, on April 19, 2021, the company revealed that, at the FDA’s request, Emergent had halted manufacturing at its Bayview facility pending completion of the FDA’s inspection.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Emergent lied about its vaccine production capabilities,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Emergent investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Emergent should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EBS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCANNAE  : 2020 ESG Report
PU
05:59pCLOUDBERRY CLEAN ENERGY AS  : A | Key information regarding potential Repair Issue
AQ
05:57pCERTIVE  : Announces New Hospital Client and Quarterly Results
PU
05:57pTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA  : - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
AQ
05:56pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BCEI, UFS, ALTA, VER, MNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
05:55pBANCO DO BRASIL S A  : to replace CEO at insurance unit BB Seguridade - Valor
RE
05:55pTwo Trading Methods to be Available in Asia Broadband's Upcoming Proprietary Crypto Exchange...
GL
05:54pFIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING  : to Require Team Members to Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
BU
05:53pWall Street searches for direction
RE
05:53pBLINK SCIENCE : Are you sure it's safe to reopen your workplace?
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : Global equities break record as U.S. stocks waver after manufac..
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : Abbott Cuts Profit Forecast as Covid-19 Testing Demand Falls
5OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins

HOT NEWS