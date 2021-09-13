Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN Encourages Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm Now, Application Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

09/13/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 28, 2016 – Aug. 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 12, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/LIVE
Contact An Attorney Now: LIVE@hbsslaw.com 
 844-916-0895

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented Live’s financial performance, promotional activities, insider sales and executive compensation.  

Specifically, Defendants (1) inflated Live’s earnings per share for FY 2016 by more than 40% by using an artificially low share count; (2) overstated Live’s pre-tax income for FY 2016 by 20% by prematurely recognizing income from future quarters; (3) misrepresented that Live’s acquisition of ApplianceSmart closed during Q1 2017 so that the Company could appear profitable; and (4) concealed that between FY 2016 - FY 2018, Live’s CEO received 94% more in compensation than reported.

On Aug. 3, 2021, the truth emerged when the SEC charged Live, its CEO, its CFO, and others with securities fraud. The SEC’s complaint alleges that Live and its CEO, Jon Isaac, recorded income from a backdated contract to boost Live’s pre-tax income for FY 2016 by 20%. Live and Isaac also allegedly overstated earnings per share by 40% by improperly understating Live’s outstanding share count. In addition, the SEC claims Isaac hired a stock promoter to boost interest in Live.

Finally, the SEC alleges Live Ventures misrepresented the date it acquired a subsidiary from Appliance Recycling Centers of America to report positive net income, and that the company materially underreported Isaac’s compensation.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $29.08, or 46%, in a single trading day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Live’s senior management cooked the company’s books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Live and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Live should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email LIVE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pSIGNATUREFD : 's Heather Robertson Fortner Named CEO of the Year by WealthManagement.com
BU
03:05pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Shares 3 cents, or approximately 11%, to $0.30 per Share
BU
03:03pGlobal stock markets slip on inflation, tax, regulation worries
RE
03:03pUPDATE – Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Names Winners of the 2021 Top HR Products Awards
GL
03:02pXIAOBAI MAIMAI : SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Form 6-K)
PU
03:02pBANK OF HAWAII : Becomes Market Leader for Deposits in Hawaii
PU
03:02pMIMECAST : Ransomware Rewrites Cyber Insurance Policies
PU
03:02pCERBERUS TELECOM ACQUISITION : IoT Leader KORE Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement For Proposed Combination With Cerberus-backed CTAC
PU
03:02pDISTRIBUTIONAL EFFECTS OF REDUCING CARBON DIOXIDE EMISSIONS WITH A CARBON TAX : Working Paper 2021-11
PU
03:02pAMAZON COM : Handmade and Nest join together to advance gender equity and economic inclusion
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Booking, Expedia, Lyft...
4In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
5Apple : Global stock markets slip on inflation, tax and regulation worr..

HOT NEWS