Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Amdocs Limited (DOX) Investors to SECURITIES CLASS ACTION and Application Deadline: Investors Should Secure Counsel

05/08/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 13, 2016 – Mar. 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
Visit:        www.hbsslaw.com/cases/DOX
Contact an Attorney Now: DOX@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and omitted material facts, including that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs’ reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that on Mar. 31, 2021, the truth emerged when Jehoshaphat Research published a scathing report entitled, “Where Did Amdocs’ Profits And Auditors Go?”, concluding that Amdocs is “a massive financial deception” and “the stock is uninvestable.”

Based on a review of Amdocs international subsidiaries’ filings overseas, Jehoshaphat claims Amdocs has overstated profits by as much as 50%, that its reported profit margins are “wildly” inflated, and approximately 1/3 of Amdocs’ stated cash is unavailable for use.   Jehoshaphat reported that former employee and direct competitor interviews confirmed its findings that Amdocs “has been losing business for years but has made up for these losses by inflating financials, sometimes to a point beyond recognition by the country managers.” Jehoshaphat also raised concerns about the Company subsidiaries’ auditor resignations during the last two years.

In response, the price of Amdocs shares fell over 11% on Mar. 31, 2021, wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Amdocs cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Amdocs investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Amdocs should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DOX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pRIDE INVESTORS ACT NOW : Contact HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, to Recover Losses Due to Alleged Securities Fraud
GL
12:00pTRATON  : determines cash compensation amount for merger squeeze-out at 70,68 per MAN SE common and preferred share
PU
11:52aVW's Traton proposes hefty premium for full control of MAN trucks
RE
11:48aGOEV DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, National Trial Attorneys, Advises Canoo (GOEV) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now, Securities Class Action Filed
GL
11:41aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Investors with $100k+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Filed
GL
11:35aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ALERTS AMDOCS LIMITED (DOX) INVESTORS TO SECURITIES CLASS ACTION AND APPLICATION DEADLINE : Investors Should Secure Counsel
GL
11:33aTop U.S. fuel pipeline operator shuts whole network after cyber attack
RE
11:30aISLE  : 2021 to open in Shenzhen World on May 10, in China's LED Production Hub
PR
11:15aEPIC GAMES VS. APPLE TRIAL, WEEK ONE  : Everything You Need to Know
DJ
11:10aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Investors to Securities Class Action, Advises Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance
2World stocks, commodities boom on U.S. weak jobs data
3With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
4ANALYSIS: Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow U.S. jobs recovery
5MORGAN STANLEY : CANNABIS GOES CORPORATE: Lobbyists, Unions Seek to Shape Marijuana Industry

HOT NEWS