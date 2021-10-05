Log in
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

10/05/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ampy
Contact An Attorney Now: AMPY@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Investigation:

The firm’s investigation focuses on Amplify’s claims about its environmental, health, and safety (“EH&S”) policies.

Amplify has claimed it is committed to safely operating and producing oil and gas wells in a way that ensures the protection of the environment. Amplify has further claimed its employees and contractors are focused on safety and health for themselves and the public at large and on complete regulatory compliance.

Amplify’s claims came into serious question beginning on Oct. 2, 2021, when the company announced that its Beta Offshore subsidiary observed and notified the U.S. Coastguard of an oil sheen seen approximately 4 miles off the Southern California coast and initiated its Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan that included shutting down the company’s production and pipeline operations at the Beta Field. The spill sent over 126,000 gallons of oil into the ocean.

MarketWatch later reported Beta has been cited 72 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough to curtail or stop drilling to fix the problem.

This news sent the price of Amplify shares crashing lower on Oct. 4, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Amplify lied to investors about its EH&S policies,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Amplify and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Amplify should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email AMPY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 


05:59pROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important October 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SLQT
GL
05:58pBLACK HILLS : Corp. Colorado Gas Utility Reaches Settlement Agreement for Rate Review
GL
05:56pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures extend gains
RE
05:54pHead of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end
RE
05:52pSILK ROAD ENERGY : IIROC Trading Resumption - SLK.H
AQ
05:52pNew assessment tool reveals 1 in 3 kids with food allergies say they've been bullied because of their condition
GL
05:51pQualia Named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups
GL
05:50pEnerflex to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 4, 2021
GL
HOT NEWS