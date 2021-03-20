Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Bit Digital (BTBT) Investors to Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action, Investors with $100K+ Losses Should Contact the Firm Now

03/20/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) with losses in excess of $100,000 submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 21, 2020 – Jan. 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 22, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BTBT
Contact An Attorney Now: BTBT@hbsslaw.com
         844-916-0895

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors about Bit Digital’s business operations and prospects by concealing that the company exaggerated its bitcoin mining operation.

Investors allegedly began to learn the truth on Jan. 11, 2021, when market analyst J Capital Research issued a scathing report about the company, concluding that Bit Digital operates “a fake crypto currency business” “designed to steal funds from investors.”

According to J Capital, “[t]he company reported at end Q3 2020 that it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China,” but that “is simply not possible” and “[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there.”

In response, the price of Bit Digital shares crashed lower.

Most recently, on Feb. 3, 2021 Bit Digital announced its chairwoman (Ping Liu) resigned, its CEO (Min Hu) was terminated, and its Chief Strategy Officer (Hong Yu) resigned.

“We’re focused on investor losses and proving Bit Digital faked its business by falsely portraying itself as a player in bitcoin mining,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Bit Digital investor or have information that may assist our investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Bit Digital should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BTBT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:35pCAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Fite Presentation
PU
04:27pTESLA  : Cathie Wood's Ark expects Tesla stock to reach $3000 by 2025
RE
04:00pCore One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
GL
03:34pCYDY CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against CytoDyn Inc.
PR
03:31pHOMELESSNESS : AHF Tells City ‘No More Excuses!' as L.A. Gets $1.35B in COVID Relief
BU
03:27pBREAKING NEWS ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CTB, FFG, PAND, SVBI, FPRX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
03:19pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Bit Digital (BTBT) Investors to Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action, Investors with $100K+ Losses Should Contact the Firm Now
GL
03:06pCLOV INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Clover Health Investments, Corp.
GL
02:43pLUXXFOLIO  : Amendment to Term Sheet and Proposed Issuance of Share Purchase Warrants
PU
02:02pAPPLE  : Epic Games CEOs on list of witnesses in Fortnite case
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : TAKE FIVE: A trillion-dollar problem
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Holidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns
5PINDUODUO INC. : How Pinduoduo Beat Alibaba to Become China's Top Shopping Site

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ