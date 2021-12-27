Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Filing of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys

12/27/2021 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.  

Class Period: Mar. 15, 2021 – Nov. 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 22, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DM
Contact An Attorney Now: DM@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal’s widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.

Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and concealed: (1) that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC’s manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC’s products; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

The truth began to emerge on Nov. 8, 2021, when Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into certain matters, including “manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTEC US LLC facility.” The Company also stated that EnvisionTEC’s founder and CEO (Ali El Siblani) had resigned.

Then, on Nov. 15, 2021, the Company announced that, as of Nov. 12, 2021, based on compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC’s Flexera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box, the Company would notify the FDA.

These events sent the price of Desktop Metal shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Desktop Metal lied about the benefits of the EnvisionTEC acquisition,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Desktop Metal and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Desktop Metal should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pChina's Zijin starts production at giant Tibet copper mine
RE
01:57pAES ANDES S A : reporta la venta de acciones de plan de recompra
PU
01:57pGOING DIGITAL AWARDS 2021 : Eight Asian projects in the spotlight
PU
01:56pTransactions carried out under the share buy-back program
AQ
01:55pStaff at BNP's Italian bank stage first strike since 1990s
RE
01:53pA-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:47pMICROWAVE FILTER : Annual Report
PU
01:47pDURANGO RESOURCES : ATOXF Certification 2021
PU
01:47pUMB FINANCIAL : Bridges and stimulus versus the economy and stocks
PU
01:47pSIRIUS XM : Metalcore band Archetypes Collide vocalist Kyle Pastor shares the group's future goals
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks up, oil eases as investors digest post-Christmas Omicron hangove..
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
4Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS