Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts JOYY (YY) Investors to January 19th Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with $250K+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now

01/09/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) investors with losses in excess of $250,000 to submit your losses now. An important investor deadline in a securities fraud class action is quickly approaching.

Class Period: Apr. 28, 2016 - Nov. 18, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 19, 2021
Visit: hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/JOYY
Contact An Attorney Now: JOYY@hbsslaw.com
         844-916-0895

JOYY Inc. (YY) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) JOYY had dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users at any given time were bots; (3) the Company utilized these bots to effect a round-tripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues; (4) the Company overstated its cash reserves; and (5) the Company’s recent acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders, including JOYY’s co-founder, CEO, and Chairman David Xueling Li, who set up Bigo.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Nov. 18, 2020 when research firm Muddy Waters Capital published a scathing forensic report, “YY: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up. Well . . . Actually You Can.” Muddy Waters accused JOYY of (1) being a multibillion-dollar fraud, (2) massively overstating reported revenues by engaging in improper round-tripping transactions, and (3) massively overstating Bigo-related revenues and Bigo’s valuation to secretly enrich Li when JOYY, in March 2019, paid over $1.4 billion for the remaining 68.5% of Bigo that JOYY did not already own.

This news sent the price of JOYY American Depositary Shares crashing lower on Nov. 18, 2020.

On Nov. 19, 2020, JOYY summarily denied Muddy Waters’ report. Instead of substantively refuting Muddy Waters’ allegations, the company stressed its $300 million stock buyback program and, the next day, announced an additional dividend. Although these were attempts to stabilize investor confidence, as at least one sell-side analyst recognized, the price of JOYY shares has not recovered.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving JOYY deceived investors about the Company’s true operations and financial results,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a JOYY investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding JOYY should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email JOYY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pMGNI EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Magnite, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - MGNI, TLRA, RUBI
PR
03:21pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LRN
GL
03:15pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts JOYY (YY) Investors to January 19th Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with $250K+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now
GL
03:09pVOLKSWAGEN : Chile threatens legal action to get Albemarle to disclose lithium reserves
RE
03:04pTILE INVESTOR FRAUD DEADLINE MONDAY : Hagens Berman Alerts Interface (TILE) Investors to Application Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
03:01pKANDI TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Investors of Important February 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action – KNDI
BU
02:46pGOODRX : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GDRX
BU
02:12pUCB : Disposals of own shares
PU
01:41pAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights
RE
01:27pScotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
2China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
3FACEBOOK INC : The 'Small-Cap Effect' Isn't Dead, After All -- Journal Report
4SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : SRPT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Sarepta Therapeutic..
5BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ