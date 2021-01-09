HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts JOYY (YY) Investors to January 19th Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with $250K+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) investors with losses in excess of $250,000 to submit your losses now. An important investor deadline in a securities fraud class action is quickly approaching.



The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) JOYY had dramatically overstated its revenues from live streaming sources; (2) the majority of users at any given time were bots; (3) the Company utilized these bots to effect a round-tripping scheme that manufactured the false appearance of revenues; (4) the Company overstated its cash reserves; and (5) the Company’s recent acquisition of Bigo was largely contrived to benefit corporate insiders, including JOYY’s co-founder, CEO, and Chairman David Xueling Li, who set up Bigo.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Nov. 18, 2020 when research firm Muddy Waters Capital published a scathing forensic report, “YY: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up. Well . . . Actually You Can.” Muddy Waters accused JOYY of (1) being a multibillion-dollar fraud, (2) massively overstating reported revenues by engaging in improper round-tripping transactions, and (3) massively overstating Bigo-related revenues and Bigo’s valuation to secretly enrich Li when JOYY, in March 2019, paid over $1.4 billion for the remaining 68.5% of Bigo that JOYY did not already own.

This news sent the price of JOYY American Depositary Shares crashing lower on Nov. 18, 2020.

On Nov. 19, 2020, JOYY summarily denied Muddy Waters’ report. Instead of substantively refuting Muddy Waters’ allegations, the company stressed its $300 million stock buyback program and, the next day, announced an additional dividend. Although these were attempts to stabilize investor confidence, as at least one sell-side analyst recognized, the price of JOYY shares has not recovered.

