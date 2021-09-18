Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Katapult Holdings (KPLT/FSRV) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now

09/18/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) investors and FinServe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 18, 2020 – Aug. 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 26, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KPLT
Contact An Attorney Now: KPLT@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT/FSRV) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that leading up to and after Katapult’s SPAC merger with FinServe, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, and (2) despite Defendants’ assertions that the Company was a clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants Katapult lacked visibility into consumers’ buying behavior.

The truth emerged on Aug. 10, 2021, just two months after Katapult closed the merger and gave its 2021 financial guidance. That day, Katapult reported disappointing Q2 2021 financial results, reporting gross originations of only $64.4 million, down 17% year-over-year, as well as adjusted EBITA of $3.9 million, down 64.8% year-over-year. In addition, the Company withdrew its 2021 guidance entirely, blaming the dismal outlook on changes in both e-commerce retail sales outlook, uncertainty assessing consumer spending behavior, and COVID-19.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.47, or more than 56%, to close at $4.26 per share on August 10, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Katapult misrepresented its growth potential before and after the SPAC merger,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Katapult Holdings or FinServe and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Katapult Holdings or FinServe should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email KPLT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aUAE to give conglomerate favourable treatment after local hiring pledge
RE
11:16a'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains-media
RE
11:12aUK business minister meets energy bosses over soaring gas prices
RE
10:56aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP/FAII) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Class Action
GL
10:46aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Katapult Holdings (KPLT/FSRV) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
10:36aHAGENS BERMAN Alerts View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
10:31aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Zymergen (ZY) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
10:30aZY INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Zymergen Inc.
GL
10:28aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action
GL
10:22aOLIDATA S P A : Press release Presentation of the Composition plan in continuity - Integration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
2Amazon com : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital cre..
3'Not true': IMF chief Georgieva denies pro-China pressure on World Bank..
4 Celltrion's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, regdanvimab (C..
5Alphabet : India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance,..

HOT NEWS