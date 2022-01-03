Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Novavax (NVAX) Investors to Jan. 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys

01/03/2022 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 – Oct. 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 11, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/NVAX
Contact An Attorney Now: NVAX@hbsslaw.com
                                               844-916-0895

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants misrepresented Novavax’s progress toward successfully developing its COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373), including: (1) overstating Novavax’s manufacturing capabilities and downplaying manufacturing issues that would impact the approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (2) concealing that Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines; (3) exaggerating the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373.

Investors began to learn the truth on May 10, 2021, when The Washington Post reported the EUA filing for the vaccine was delayed to June at the earliest due to manufacturing issues. Later that day, Novavax confirmed it was unlikely to seek EUA for NVX-CoV2373 until July at the earliest. In Aug., Novavax pushed the expected EUA filing into Q4 2021. Then, on Oct. 19, 2021 Politico reported, citing anonymous sources, that Novavax “faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators’ quality standards,” the company’s “issues are more concerning than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the matter,” and the company could take until the end of 2022 to resolve its manufacturing issues.

These events drove the price of Novavax shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Novavax lied about its EUA timeline for NVX-CoV2373,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Novavax and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Novavax should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email NVAX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCommodities Featured in Wien, Zidle 10 Surprises of 2022 -- Commodity Comment
DJ
02:04pBrazil posts 2021 record trade surplus of $61 billion
RE
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
02:03pOne World Universe Purchases 15 Superlative Apes NFTs, a Derivative Collection of the Famous Bored Ape Yacht Club
GL
02:03pOne World Universe Purchases 15 Superlative Apes NFTs, a Derivative Collection of the Famous Bored Ape Yacht Club
GL
02:01pApple’s $3 trillion market value follows 5,800% gain since iPhone debut
RE
02:01pZendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition
PR
02:01pF-35 Expands Global Presence in 2021
PR
02:01pStambaugh Ness Welcomes Matt Polatsek as Director of Cybersecurity
GL
02:01pStambaugh Ness Welcomes Matt Polatsek as Director of Cybersecurity
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
3European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
4Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
5Wall Street climbs in upbeat start to 2022

HOT NEWS