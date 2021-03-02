Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Penumbra (PEN) Investors to Securities Class Action Deadline and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now

03/02/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) investors to submit their losses now.   A securities fraud class action has been filed, and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Aug. 3, 2020 – Dec. 15, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 16, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PEN
Contact An Attorney Now: PEN@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Penumbra misled investors about the company’s Jet 7 Xtra Flex, a flagship product for treating strokes.

According to the complaint, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was “absolutely safe,” “exactly what we hoped it would be,” and “not a product that has any possibility of needing to be recalled.” In truth, Defendants allegedly knew that (1) the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; and (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues.

The truth emerged through a series of disclosures ending on Dec. 15, 2020, when Penumbra announced it was voluntarily recalling all configurations of its JET 7 Xtra Flex device because it may be susceptible to damage during use and subsequent patient injury or death.

These events have driven the price of Penumbra shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investor losses and proving Penumbra misled investors about the Jet 7 device’s safety,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Penumbra investor or have information that may assist our investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Penumbra should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PEN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pVELODYNE INVESTOR ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:59pUMB FINANCIAL  : Bank joins FedNow Service's instant payments pilot program
PU
05:59pHow refugees' decision to live in or outside a camp affects their quality of life
PU
05:59pThe costs and benefits of Identity
PU
05:59pODONATE THERAPEUTICS  : Corporate Presentation March 2021
PU
05:59pToll brothers announces cody place model grand opening in downtown palm springs
GL
05:59pMURPHY OIL CORPORATION  : Announces Pricing of $550 Million of 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2028
BU
05:58pRIO TINTO  : Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in 2022
RE
05:58pHORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AQ
05:58pUNION PACIFIC  : UP Operating Teams Battle through Polar Vortex
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5Delaware Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ