Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys

06/07/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Nov. 16, 2020 – May 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PCT
Contact An Attorney Now: PCT@hbsslaw.com
         844-916-0895

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Securities Fraud Action:

The case centers on Defendants’ repeated false claims that PureCycle is an environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) company that is commercializing a proven patented purification recycling technology developed by Proctor & Gamble for restoring waste polypropylene into resin with near-virgin characteristics.

The complaint alleges Defendants concealed that (1) the licensed P&G technology is not proven and has serious issues even at lab level, (2) challenges posed by competition for- and availability of- raw materials necessary for successful commercialization of the technology are significant, and (3) PureCycle’s financial projections are baseless.

The truth emerged on May 6, 2021, when analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled “PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored By The Worst Of Wall Street.” Among other things, Hindenburg challenges the validity of PureCycle’s technology and purported access to feedstock to run PCT process economically. Hindenburg also takes issue with PureCycle’s aggressive financial projections, its purported recycling partnerships with well-known companies like L’Oreal and Total, and the track record of the SPAC sponsors.

In response to this news, the price of PureCycle shares crashed lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving PureCycle engaged in greenwashing,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a PureCycle investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PureCycle should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PCT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pWATSCO INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pSUNRUN INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pURBAN EDGE PROPERTIES  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE  : Completes Agreement with Fair Isaac Corporation to Purchase Its Collection and Recovery Business
PR
05:03pAPPLE  : adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
RE
05:03pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A  : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
05:03pTRANSOCEAN  : Announces Agreement with Shipyard to Delay Delivery, Defer Payments of Newbuild, Ultra-Deepwater Drillships (Form 8-K)
PU
05:03pCHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pAHA AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION  : FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
4Oil dips on profit-taking after logging 2-year high on OPEC+ curbs
5Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

HOT NEWS