Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Skillz (SKLZ) Investors to Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now

06/07/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action is pending and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Dec. 16, 2020 – Apr. 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SKLZ
Contact An Attorney Now:
SKLZ@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Securities Fraud Class Action:

In past months, Skillz and senior management repeatedly touted the company’s revenue growth and projections to support its valuation.

The complaint alleges Defendants misled investors with these and other statements because they concealed that (1) three of the company’s games responsible for a majority of Skillz’s revenues had substantially declined and (2) the company’s revenue recognition policy misrepresented the company’s actual financial condition.

Defendants’ statements were first brought into serious question on Mar. 8, 2021, when analyst Wolfpack Research published a scathing report, accusing Skillz of concealing that revenues from three games responsible for 88% of Skillz’s total revenues (Blitz, Solitaire Cube, Blackout Bingo) substantially declined and effectively gutted the company’s growth projections.

Next, on Apr. 18, 2021, Eagle Eye Research published a report claiming Skillz’s revenue recognition practices were “like round-tripping where the company is effectively giving its customers money to spend on SKLZ and recognizing revenue from it, i.e. generating no net economic profits.”   Eagle Eye concluded “that true cash revenue is less than ½ of what management portrays to investors.”

These events sent the price of Skillz shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Skillz engaged in fraudulent accounting and financial reporting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Skillz investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Skillz should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SKLZ@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:27pEMX ROYALTY  : Company Presentation
PU
03:27pCortes Campers is Officially in Production with its 17-ft All Molded Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer
GL
03:25pU.S. consumers sour on housing market's buying conditions
RE
03:24pAMC, other retail stock favorites jump; regulator signals concern
RE
03:23pArgentine customs strike on Tuesday to hit grain exports -port manager
RE
03:23pNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION  : Remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council
PU
03:23pFIRST UNITED  : 50/50 Women on Boards™ Recognizes First United Corporation
PU
03:23pFlagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces US$66.4 Million of Acquisitions and US$72.0 Million Equity Offering
GL
03:22pOntario to loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, ahead of schedule
RE
03:21pFIRSTENERGY  : JCP&L Completes Inspections and Maintenance to Enhance Service Reliability for Customers Through the Summer
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
4Oil dips on profit-taking after logging 2-year high on OPEC+ curbs
5Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

HOT NEWS