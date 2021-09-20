HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Waterdrop (WDH) Investors to Filing of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Significant Loss to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



The complaint alleges that Defendants made misrepresentations and omissions in Waterdrop’s May 2021 initial public offering documents, which enabled Waterdrop to raise $360 million in gross proceeds.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Waterdrop had revenue growth through illicit methods; (ii) PRC regulators had ordered Waterdrop to shut down its mutual aid platform; (iii) Waterdrop’s operating losses had increased significantly as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (iv) Waterdrop was under investigation for continued violations of Chinese law.

The truth began to emerge on June 17, 2021, when Waterdrop announced disappointing Q1 2021 financial results (i.e., the quarter before the IPO). The Company revealed that its operating expenses ballooned 75%, due largely to the cessation of its mutual aid business and growing customer acquisition costs.

Then, on Aug. 11, 2021, multiple news outlets reported that the PRC regulators had ordered insurance companies to cease improper marketing and pricing practices. Bloomberg reported “[r]egulators have since moved to shutter some operations including mutual aid healthcare platforms operated by Waterdrop.”

Finally, on Sept. 8, 2021, Waterdrop reported its operating losses for Q2 2021 continued to accelerate, again blaming the dismal results on a whopping 160% increase in operating costs and expenses compared to Q2 2020.

By Sept. 13, 2021, the price of Waterdrop ADSs closed at $3.01, or roughly 75% below the $12.00 IPO price.

