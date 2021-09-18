Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP/FAII) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Class Action

09/18/2021 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) investors and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FAII) investors with losses in excess of $100,000 to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Apr. 1, 2021 – July 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 15, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ATIP
Contact An Attorney Now: ATIP@hbsslaw.com
                                            844-916-0895

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP/ FAII) Securities Class Action:

The investigation focuses on statements by ATI Physical Therapy, its senior management, Fortress, and others concerning ATI Physical Therapy’s financial performance, operations and business prospects leading up to and after its merger with special purpose acquisition company Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II that closed on or about June 16, 2021.

More specifically, ATI Physical Therapy, senior management, and others have touted the company’s growth opportunities through new clinic openings and accelerated hiring.

But on July 26, 2021, slightly a month after the merger closed, ATI Physical Therapy reported disappointing Q2 2021 financial results and slashed its full year revenue expectations by as much as 12%, blaming the dismal outlook on accelerated attrition of physical therapists and a corresponding reduction in estimated new clinic openings.

The company also disclosed it “has determined that the revision to its 2021 forecast constitutes an interim triggering event that requires further analysis with respect to potential impairment to goodwill and trade name intangible assets.”

Then, on July 28, 2021, Barrington Research reportedly accused ATI of failing to provide “a good defense for why the company’s original guidance (which was officially maintained up until yesterday) ever made sense,” stated “[w]e are all shocked by what has unfolded at ATI,” and concluded “ATI has, unfortunately, fully earned the time we believe it will spend in the penalty box.”

Most recently, on Aug. 9, 2021, ATI announced its CEO (Labeed Diab) left the company effective immediately.

These events sent the price of ATI Physical Therapy shares crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether company insiders overstated ATI Physical Therapy’s asset values and expected 2021 revenues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in ATI Physical Therapy or Fortress and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ATI Physical Therapy or Fortress should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ATIP@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:19a'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains-media
RE
11:17aUAE to give conglomerate favourable treatment after local hiring pledge
RE
11:12aUK business minister meets energy bosses over soaring gas prices
RE
10:56aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP/FAII) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Class Action
GL
10:46aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Katapult Holdings (KPLT/FSRV) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
10:36aHAGENS BERMAN Alerts View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
10:31aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Zymergen (ZY) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
10:30aZY INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Zymergen Inc.
GL
10:28aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action
GL
10:22aOLIDATA S P A : Press release Presentation of the Composition plan in continuity - Integration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
2Amazon com : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital cre..
3'Not true': IMF chief Georgieva denies pro-China pressure on World Bank..
4 Celltrion's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, regdanvimab (C..
5Alphabet : India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance,..

HOT NEWS