Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

01/06/2022 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.  

Visit: http://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/AGFY 
Contact An Attorney Now:AGFY@hbsslaw.com 
 844-916-0895 

Agrify Corporation. (AGFY) Investigation:

After its Jan. 2021 initial public offering, Agrify’s shares rose steadily on a slew of sales announcements to purported independent third party licensed commercial growers via new total turnkey partnerships (“TTK Partnerships”).

But Agrify’s statements concerning its TTK partnerships came into question on Dec. 16, 2021, when Bonitas Research released a report alleging that “Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers.”  

Bonitas claims that it “found the majority of Agrify’s TTK Partnerships are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators.”

Bonitas also contends, “[T]he TTK Partnerships use Agrify’s balance sheet to finance the construction of the customer’s facility, equipment sales and installations, which suggests to us that Agrify’s recorded revenues are artificially inflated by loan balances from Agrify to TTK Partnership customers. Agrify accounted for its TTK Partnerships differently than previously disclosed accounting policies.”

Bonitas added, “TTK Partnerships were never mentioned in the Company’s S-1 or its 2020 10-K, which means Agrify’s new 2021 accounting policies have yet to be the subject of an audit.”   

On this news, Agrify’s common stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on Dec. 16, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether Agrify concealed related party transactions and inflated revenue,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Agrify Corporation and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Agrify Corporation should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email AGFY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Latest news "Companies"
03:50pAnalysis-U.S. Treasury yields risk breakout on hawkish Fed, corporate issuance deluge
RE
03:49pBiden says Trump's 'web of lies' threatens U.S. democracy
RE
03:49pBiden says Trump's 'web of lies' threatens U.S. democracy
RE
03:48pNETFLIX : Untitled Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Heading To Netflix →
PU
03:48pSTRIKING THE RIGHT NOTE : Key performance indicators for sovereign sustainability-linked bonds
PU
03:48pNORWOOD FINANCIAL : Wayne Bank Promotes Kim Gola to Assistant Vice President
PU
03:48pIMPERIAL LOGISTICS : concludes first sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with Nedbank
PU
03:48pTHE SANDERSON STORY : The final edition
PU
03:48pSANDERSON FARMS : Texan tradition
PU
03:48pISSUER DIRECT : to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4APA : January 2022 Investor Update
5Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help

HOT NEWS