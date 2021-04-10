Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Amdocs Limited (DOX) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

04/10/2021 | 11:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period:Dec. 13, 2016 – Mar. 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:June 8, 2021
Visit:www.hbsslaw.com/cases/DOX
Contact an Attorney Now:DOX@hbsslaw.com
 844-916-0895

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and omitted material facts, including that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs’ reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that on Mar. 31, 2021, the truth emerged when Jehoshaphat Research published a scathing report entitled, “Where Did Amdocs’ Profits And Auditors Go?”, concluding that Amdocs is “a massive financial deception” and “the stock is uninvestable.”

Based on a review of Amdocs international subsidiaries’ filings overseas, Jehoshaphat claims Amdocs has overstated profits by as much as 50%, that its reported profit margins are “wildly” inflated, and approximately 1/3 of Amdocs’ stated cash is unavailable for use.   Jehoshaphat reported that former employee and direct competitor interviews confirmed its findings that Amdocs “has been losing business for years but has made up for these losses by inflating financials, sometimes to a point beyond recognition by the country managers.” Jehoshaphat also raised concerns about the Company subsidiaries’ auditor resignations during the last two years.

In response, the price of Amdocs shares fell over 11% on Mar. 31, 2021, wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Amdocs cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Amdocs investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Amdocs should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DOX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aBitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
RE
01:38aOFFICIAL : Chinese vaccines' effectiveness low
AQ
01:07aECB MUST ACCEPT NO FURTHER DELAY IN LIFTING INFLATION : Panetta
RE
04/10South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy
RE
04/10WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT  : Saturday WrestleMania® Sold Out
BU
04/10HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Amdocs Limited (DOX) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
GL
04/10HKT TRUST AND HKT  : fully supports the Government's consumption voucher scheme
PU
04/10SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP  : Provides Update on Qualifying Transaction
AQ
04/10CANOO  : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Canoo Inc. f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - GOEV
PR
04/10Facebook HQ hosts COVID vaccine site
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy
2Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
3ECB MUST ACCEPT NO FURTHER DELAY IN LIFTING INFLATION: Panetta
4WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Saturday WrestleMania® Sold Out
5HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED : HKT TRUST AND HKT : fully supports the Government's consumption voucher scheme

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ