Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

01/03/2022 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.  

Class Period: Mar. 15, 2021 – Nov. 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 22, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DM
Contact An Attorney Now: DM@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal’s widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.

Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and concealed: (1) that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC’s manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC’s products; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

The truth began to emerge on Nov. 8, 2021, when Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into certain matters, including “manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTEC US LLC facility.” The Company also stated that EnvisionTEC’s founder and CEO (Ali El Siblani) had resigned.

Then, on Nov. 15, 2021, the Company announced that, as of Nov. 12, 2021, based on compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC’s Flexera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box, the Company would notify the FDA.

These events sent the price of Desktop Metal shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Desktop Metal lied about the benefits of the EnvisionTEC acquisition,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Desktop Metal and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Desktop Metal should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCommodities Featured in Wien, Zidle 10 Surprises of 2022 -- Commodity Comment
DJ
02:04pBrazil posts 2021 record trade surplus of $61 billion
RE
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
02:03pOne World Universe Purchases 15 Superlative Apes NFTs, a Derivative Collection of the Famous Bored Ape Yacht Club
GL
02:03pOne World Universe Purchases 15 Superlative Apes NFTs, a Derivative Collection of the Famous Bored Ape Yacht Club
GL
02:01pApple’s $3 trillion market value follows 5,800% gain since iPhone debut
RE
02:01pZendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition
PR
02:01pF-35 Expands Global Presence in 2021
PR
02:01pStambaugh Ness Welcomes Matt Polatsek as Director of Cybersecurity
GL
02:01pStambaugh Ness Welcomes Matt Polatsek as Director of Cybersecurity
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year
2BlueCity Holdings Limited Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Bindin..
3European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs
4Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -P..
5Wall Street climbs in upbeat start to 2022

HOT NEWS