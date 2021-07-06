Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages DiDi Global (DIDI) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

07/06/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations related to DiDi’s recently conducted initial public offering and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DIDI
Contact An Attorney Now: DIDI@hbsslaw.com
                                              844-916-0895

DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) Investigation:

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi Global completed its IPO, issuing 316.8 million American Depositary Shares at $14.

Within days, on July 2, 2021, the company disclosed China’s Cyberspace Administration Office is conducting a cybersecurity review of the company and required it to suspend new user registration in China.

On July 4, 2021, the company announced the Cyberspace Administration Office determined the company’s DiDi Chuxing app has the problem of collecting personal information in violation of Chinese laws and regulations and ordered app stores to take down the app in China.

Then, on July 6, 2021, Bloomberg and other financial press reported Chinese regulators, including the Cyberspace Administration Office, asked DiDi as early as three months ago to delay its landmark IPO because of national security concerns involving its huge trove of data.

These events sent the price of DiDi ADSs crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether DiDi knew of the Chinese regulators’ intentions but rushed to market on behalf of pre-IPO investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a DiDi investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DiDi should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DIDI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNETFLIX  : Preschool show boasts girl power, plus nonbinary bison Fred
AQ
05:59pBiofrontera Inc. seeks IPO in the USA
GL
05:59pVASTA PLATFORM  : Earnings Release
PU
05:59pCARRIER ENERGY PARTNERS II, LLC  : Closes New Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan
BU
05:58pB. Keast Family Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares from Seller
NE
05:57pAPPLE  : Media firm behind TV show 'Big Little Lies' explores sale - WSJ
RE
05:57pDIDI GLOBAL INC. INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:57pBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants
GL
05:55pStocks mostly follow crude, yields lower; tech shakes it off
RE
05:55pHOSPITAL MATER DEI S A  : Brazil hospital chain Mater Dei to buy 70% stake in Porto Dias for more than $154 mln -filing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: OPEC’s family feud and its consequences
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China crackdown on tech and overseas-listed shares prompts sell-off ..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
5EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

HOT NEWS