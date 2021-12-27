Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

12/27/2021 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.  

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FCFS
Contact An Attorney Now:
FCFS@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on FirstCash’s repeated assurances that it complies with applicable laws concerning its pawn shop lending practices and on its revenue-related financial disclosures.

More specifically, since Sept. 2016 FirstCash has been subject to an order by the Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau prohibiting the company from any further violations of the Military Lending Act (“MLA”), which contains protections for active-duty servicemembers and their dependents (“covered borrowers”). These protections include a maximum amount of all charges that may be associated with an extension of credit.

FirstCash’s claims were brought into serious question on Nov. 12, 2021, when the Bureau sued the company for violations of the MLA alleging that, between June 2017 and May 2021, FirstCash made over 3,600 pawn loans to 1,000 covered borrowers all at an annual percentage rate (“APR”) of over 36% and frequently exceeding 200% APR. According to the Bureau, these APRs were well over the MLA’s limit.

This news sent the price of FirstCash shares sharply lower on Nov. 12, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether FirstCash lied about the legality of its revenue stream,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in FirstCash and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding FirstCash should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FCFS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Latest news "Companies"
03:37pFARMERS BANCORP FRANKFORT IN : The farmers bank promotes andrew shively to retail credit manager
PU
03:37pGOLDEN DAWN MINERALS : Announces Debt Restructuring Agreement
PU
03:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ViacomCBS Inc. - VIAC
GL
03:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Facebook, Inc. - FB
GL
03:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Facebook, Inc. - FB
GL
03:34pSTRATS SM TRUST FOR WAL-MART STORES, INC. SECURITIES, SERIES 2005-4 : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST OF NEW JERSEY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pGoldman Sachs will require employees get booster shots -Bloomberg
RE
03:31pNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 27.12.2021
AQ
03:28pSTRATS(SM) TRUST FOR DOMINION RESOURCES, INC. SECURITIES, SERIES 2005-6 : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks up, oil eases as investors digest post-Christmas Omicron hangove..
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
4World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
5AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings January 26, 2022

HOT NEWS