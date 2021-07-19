Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Suit Filed

07/19/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action lawsuit has been filed that relates to the company’s IPO issuance of 82.5 million American Depositary Shares at $19/ADS. Certain investors who invested in Full Truck Alliance ADRs pursuant or traceable to the company’s IPO may have valuable claims.

Class Period: June 19, 2021 – July 12, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 10, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/YMM
Contact An Attorney Now: YMM@hbsslaw.com
         844-916-0895

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Securities Class Action:

According to the lawsuit, the company’s IPO materials contained misleading statements about the risks that (1) Full Truck Alliance’s Yunmanman and Huochebang apps would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”), (2) the CAC would require the company to suspend new user registrations, and (3) the CAC would require First Truck Alliance to conduct a comprehensive review of any cybersecurity risks and remediate its systems and technologies as necessary.

Within a month of closing the IPO, investors began to learn the truth.

On July 5, 2021, Full Truck Alliance announced the CAC commenced a cybersecurity review of the Yunmanman and Huochebang apps and required the company to conduct a comprehensive review of cybersecurity risks, remediate deficiencies, and suspend new user registrations in China.  

This news sent the price of Full Truck Alliance ADRs crashing lower on July 6, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Full Truck Alliance and senior management knew of the Chinese regulators’ demands but nonetheless rushed to market without first satisfying those demands,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Full Truck Alliance investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Full Truck Alliance should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email YMM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pLigand Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 7% After FDA Approves Vaxneuvance
DJ
01:46pHOLCIM : Notification of availability of the Report on Payments to Governments 2020
BU
01:45pBiden says inflation temporary; Fed should do what it deems necessary for recovery
RE
01:45pADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE : India's Adani offers discount for LNG-fuelled vessels at Mundra port
RE
01:45pDefense and Security Veteran Mike Mostow Joins Fortem Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer
GL
01:44pAMAZON COM : shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - report
RE
01:44pFELLAZO : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01:44pHEXCEL : HexPly® M901 Prepreg Speeds Up Prototype and New Product Development Cycles for Technology Leader Rassini
PU
01:44pWorld Bank Group's $157 billion Pandemic Surge is largest Crisis Response in its History
PU
01:44pFree and Charitable Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
3AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS