Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

09/28/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/HYZN
Contact An Attorney Now: HYZN@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Investigation:

The investigation centers on Hyzon’s claims about its customers and orders.

In past quarters, Hyzon has touted its “top tier” customers, including Coca Cola, Ikea, and Heineken. In addition, the company has emphasized recent large orders. For example, in Feb. 2021, Hyzon announced an agreement to build and supply 1,500 hydrogen powered vehicles for New Zealand’s Hiringa Energy. Similarly, in Sept. 2021, Hyzon announced a deal for 500 trucks from a new Chinese customer, Shanghai HongYun.

But on Sept. 28, 2021, analyst Blue Orca published a scathing report likening the company to a Chinese Lordstown Motors.

According to Blue Orca, Shanghai HongYun is a fake-looking PRC shell company formed just 3 days before Hyzon announced that it had agreed to purchase 500 trucks. Blue Orca also reports that Hiringa informed the analyst that it is not a customer.

Blue Orca further contends that: (1) Hyzon’s dropping of its big-name customers (Coca Cola, Ikea, Heineken) from recent investor decks suggests these blue chip companies were “phantom customers;” (2) former Hyzon executives departed because of misrepresentations on customer contracts; (3) Hyzon’s financial projections are “pure fantasy”; and (4) two CTO resignations in 15 months reflects their “little faith in either the Company or the technology (or both).”

These events sent the price of Hyzon shares crashing on Sept. 28, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Hyzon lied about its roster of customers,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Hyzon, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hyzon should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HYZN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Latest news "Companies"
04:18pFUTUREFUEL CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pPRAIRIE STORM RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PSEC
AQ
04:18pPAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pFEDERATED HERMES, INC. : and Horizon Advisers complete transition of approximately $562 million in equity and fixed-income fund assets to Federated Hermes funds
PR
04:17pCAMDEN NATIONAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pNANOBIOTIX : Announces Red Journal Publication of Preclinical Data Showing Radioenhancer NBTXR3 May “Reprogram” the Tumor Microenvironment to Overcome Anti-PD-1 Resistance and Evoke Abscopal Effect
BU
04:16pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks fall, bond yields jump as rate hikes loom
RE
04:16pTECHNIPFMC : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04:16pMUSTANG BIO, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pINVITATION HOMES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
2European shares fall 2% to one-week lows on tech tumble, China woes
3China Evergrande : Stocks fall, bond yields jump as rate hikes loom
4Analyst recommendations: 888, Chesapeake Energy, Conocophillips, Marath..
5Exclusive-U.S. SEC cracks down a second time on SPAC equity accounting ..

HOT NEWS