HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Intrusion (INTZ) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Insider Trading and Securities Law Violations

04/15/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/INTZ
Contact An Attorney Now: INTZ@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) Investigation:

The investigation centers on Intrusion’s statements about the viability of its purported cybersecurity tool, Shield.

In past quarters, Intrusion has touted Shield as protecting “organizations’ networks by not merely alerting them to cyber threats, but immediately neutralizing those threats, keeping businesses safe without the need for human intervention.” Investors reacted positively, driving the price of Intrusion shares higher.

But these claims were brought into question on Apr. 14, 2021 when analyst White Diamond Research published a scathing report. White Diamond observed Shield has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products. White Diamond also accused Intrusion of hyping Shield beta testing with associated parties and misrepresenting Shield as an innovative offering rather than a re-packaging of pre-existing technology. According to White Diamond “we interviewed a cybersecurity expert who said Intrusion and its Shield product are ‘garbage.’”

Notably, insider Michael F. Paxton, the Company’s former CFO and Director, made massive stock sales just prior to the announcement, dumping over $1.2 million of Intrusion shares on the market.

In response to this report, the price of Intrusion shares fell sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Infusion is a pump-and-dump scheme,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Intrusion investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Intrusion should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email INTZ@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
