Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

12/18/2021 | 02:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.  

Visit: http://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BEKE
Contact An Attorney Now: BEKE@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of BEKE’s claims to operate China’s leading integrated housing transaction platform. Specifically, BEKE has long touted to have the leading market share, measured by gross transaction value (GTV), in brokered housing transactions in China, and asserts its GTV growth rate vastly outperforms the underlying housing market.

BEKE’s claims concerning its GTV growth came into question on Dec. 16, 2021, when analyst Muddy Waters issued a scathing report, contending BEKE is engaged in systemic fraud, inflating its new home sales GTV by over 126% and its commission revenues between 77 and 96%. After analyzing transaction data on BEKE’s platform, Muddy Waters identified massive discrepancies between the transaction volumes, store count and agent count reported to investors. Muddy Waters then corroborated these discrepancies by spot-checking its findings through primary due diligence on BEKE’s stores, including field interviews and site visits.

This news sent the price of KE Holdings shares sharply lower on Dec. 16, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether BEKE has inflated its GTV metrics,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in KE Holdings and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding KE Holdings should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BEKE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pHong Kong candidates run in "patriots"-only legislative election
RE
02:34pRDW CLASS ACTION : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
GL
02:23pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
02:15pRelevium Provides Bi-Weekly Update to Management Cease Trade Order and Shares for Debt Settlement
AQ
02:04pAbraham nets 2 as Roma wins at title-chasing Atalanta 4-1
AQ
01:54pTurkish finance minister briefs banking sector on new economic model
RE
01:44pTurkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
RE
01:32pItalian prosecutors seize components for Boeing 787 aircraft
RE
01:10pMCAFEE : So, Your Kids Have Left School. Do You Still Need To Worry About Their Online Safety?
PU
01:04pJury may weigh whether Ghislaine Maxwell avoided knowledge of Epstein's acts, judge says
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
3Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturd..
4China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
5Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

HOT NEWS